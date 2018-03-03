Is Superfly's 'Lost Lake' festival coming back to Phoenix? It appears so.

No announcements have been made on Lost Lake's official Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages yet. And the website still features the dates, photos and information from the inaugural event in 2017.
However, could this Facebook post from Feb. 28 be another hint?
A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix said the city is under contract with Superfly, the company behind the festival, and that Steele Indian School Park has been reserved for the "third week in October this year."
We have reached out to Superfly for more information.
More than 45,000 people were reported to have attended the inaugural three-day music, food and art festival last year. Chance the Rapper, Major Lazer, Odesza, The Killers, The Roots, Pixies and Ludacris were some of the major acts that performed.