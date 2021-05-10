Introducing The Camelback Mountain shake at The Yard Milkshake Bar in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Meet "The Camelback Mountain" milkshake.

It's the newly-created signature shake at The Yard Milkshake Bar in downtown Phoenix -- a national dessert concept featured once on "Shark Tank" and known for its over-the-top milkshakes -- and recently opened at CityScape, near Central Avenue and Jefferson Street.

Each location has its own signature shake.

Franchise owners Scott Mills and Kendra Lachmund said the milkshake was designed to look like the Phoenix sunset. It features Orange blossom ice cream, blue drizzle, orange and yellow whipped cream, a yellow chocolate star, and blue sprinkles.

The rim of the glass is also coated in more blue sprinkles.

"Every one of them is Instagram-worthy, social media, perfect for sharing. It's usually like two desserts in one," said Mills.

Josh Frigerio, ABC15 Arizona

There are 18 specialty milkshakes on the menu. The cost is $16 and includes a souvenir pint glass. Some of the popular ones are:

Unicorn (pictured): Cotton candy ice cream, purple marshmallow drizzle, topped with rainbow whipped cream, cotton candy, a sour rainbow candy strip, sugar cone unicorn horn, and sprinkles

Cookie Monster: Cookie Monster ice cream, topped with whipped cream, chocolate and marshmallow cream drizzle, Cookie Crisp cereal, and a cookie dough sandwich

Mint Green Monster: Mint ice cream, chocolate and marshmallow drizzle, topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, crushed Oreo pieces, and a brownie

Cookie Dough Delicious: Cookie Dough ice cream, topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and a scoop of cookie dough

They also have ice cream bowls topped with cupcakes, brownies, waffles, cookies, cookie dough pops, candies, and other treats, as well as cookie dough pops, and traditional scoops of ice cream and edible cookie dough.

They also have vegan options, lactose-friendly options, and gluten-free options, he said.

The Cereal Killer (gluten-free): Marshmallow overload ice cream, red marshmallow drizzle, whipped cream, Fruity Pebbles, and a Fruity Pebbles marshmallow treat

Not Milk? (vegan, lactose-friendly): Chocolate chunk oat milk ice cream mixed with chocolate soy milk, crushed vegan chocolate chip chips, vegan whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and a vegan chocolate chip cookie

The official grand opening is Friday, May 14. However, the dessert shop "soft opened" -- a quiet, unannounced opening to get staff trained and to work out efficiencies -- over the weekend.

Central Avenue is closed through CityScape due to ongoing construction. There is no designated parking for The Yard, but there is a paid parking garage beneath CityScape.

The Yard Milkshake Bar can validate parking for up to two hours. There are also other parking garages and meters within walking distance.

IF YOU GO:

The Yard Milkshake Bar

50 W Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

www.theyardmilkshakebar.com