Innings Fest announces return to Tempe Town Lake in February 2022

TEMPE, AZ — The Innings Fest plans to return to Tempe Beach Park in February 2022.
The baseball-themed music festival, which typically happens during Spring Training, decided to cancel its 2021 event because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this week, organizers announced that the festival plans to return to downtown Tempe for a two-day festival next year, Feb. 26 & 27, 2022.
"Arizona, we're coming home," the festival said in a tweet. "Mark your calendars as the worlds of baseball and music collide one again."
Details on who will headline the festival, ticket information, and on-sale dates have not been announced.
Arizona, we’re coming home. 🏜 Mark your calenders as the worlds of baseball and music collide once again on February 26 & 27, 2022 for #InningsFest at Arizona’s Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park. Lineup and Ticket information coming soon. Tag your festival crew. pic.twitter.com/1h0oV1azd7— Innings Fest (@InningsFest) September 28, 2021