Innings Fest announces return to Tempe Town Lake in February 2022

Posted at 5:23 PM, Sep 29, 2021
TEMPE, AZ — The Innings Fest plans to return to Tempe Beach Park in February 2022.

The baseball-themed music festival, which typically happens during Spring Training, decided to cancel its 2021 event because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, organizers announced that the festival plans to return to downtown Tempe for a two-day festival next year, Feb. 26 & 27, 2022.

"Arizona, we're coming home," the festival said in a tweet. "Mark your calendars as the worlds of baseball and music collide one again."

Details on who will headline the festival, ticket information, and on-sale dates have not been announced.

