Indu, the Phoenix Zoo's 59-year-old Asian elephant, has died

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo announced Thursday the passing of Indu, the zoo's 59-year-old female Asian elephant.

The Arizona Center for Nature Conservation/Phoenix Zoo family is saddened to share the passing of 59-year-old female Asian elephant, Indu. Indu was a truly remarkable elephant who touched the hearts of everyone who had the privilege to know her. pic.twitter.com/U0h9N3H6gY — Phoenix Zoo (@phoenixzoo) May 8, 2025

Indu arrived at the Phoenix Zoo in 1998.

“Indu was a truly remarkable elephant who touched the hearts of everyone who had the privilege to know her,” says Bert Castro, President and CEO of the Phoenix Zoo, said in a news release sent to ABC15. “Her gentle spirit, intelligence and resilience inspired not only our staff but also the millions of guests who visited her over the years. Her legacy will live on through the stories we share, the connections she helped people form with wildlife and our continued commitment to the highest standards of animal care. She will be profoundly missed.”

ABC15 Indu, the Asian elephant, enjoys a ‘garden hose shower' during a very hot June day in the Valley.

According to zoo officials, "the average life expectancy for an Asian elephant in an AZA-accredited zoo is 48."; Indu passed away at 59.

ABC15 Indu enjoys her very large ice pop.

“We will honor her memory by continuing to advocate for the protection of her wild counterparts and supporting conservation efforts including AZA’s Asian Elephant SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction) program to ensure a brighter future for elephants everywhere,” read the statement in part by ACNC and the Phoenix Zoo.