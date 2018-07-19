Inaugural Firebird Music Festival bringing jazz music to WestWorld of Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Love jazz music? You'll probably want to know about a new festival making its debut in Arizona.

Firebird Music Festival announced Thursday that it was bringing an eight-hour music festival to WestWorld of Scottsdale on September 23. Former "American Idol" judge Randy Jackson will be the host.

The lineup has several Grammy award-winning and nominated artists: Jeffrey Osborne, Earl Klugh, Bob James, Dee Dee Bridgewater; and group, Jazz Funk Soul, featuring Jeff Lorber, Paul Jackson Jr. and Everette Harp.

It also marks the launch of Everette Harp's production company, JEM Productions.

"We are looking forward to bringing our brand of exciting music festivals to cities across the country," Harp said in a news release. "We couldn't think of a more picturesque place to start our journey."

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 21 via www.FireBirdMusicFestival.com.

Lawn seats start at $45. Reserved seats range between $55-85, and box seats are $150. Lawn chairs can be brought in or rented for an additional $5.

The festival runs from 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Phoenix-based M's Culinary Concepts is in charge of concessions.