'Immersive Monet and The Impressionists' exhibit is coming to Scottsdale this summer

“Immersive Monet & The Impressionists” is heading to Arizona.
Posted at 6:03 PM, Jul 01, 2022
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The “Immersive Monet and The Impressionists” is coming to the Valley this summer!

The exhibit is set to open on July 29, 2022, at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix.

“While our previous immersive experiences have focused on the lives and work of individual artists, this piece focuses more on an era of change in art history that paved the way for modern art,” said Svetlana Dvoretsky, producer of Immersive Monet & the Impressionists, in press release to ABC15.

Sneak peak of the “Immersive Monet and The Impressionists” exhibit.

According to a press release, the massive art installation is brought to life by 500,000 cubic feet of projections composed of over 1.2 million frames of video.

Some of the artist featured in the program, include: Claude Monet, Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas, Mary Cassatt, J.M.W. Turner, and Toulouse-Lautrec.

A glance inside the “Immersive Monet and The Impressionists” exhibit.

Tickets are on sale and start at $29 per person.

WHERE TO GO

  • Location: Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix [4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.]
  • Exhibit dates: July 29 through September 18, 2022
