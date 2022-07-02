SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The “Immersive Monet and The Impressionists” is coming to the Valley this summer!

The exhibit is set to open on July 29, 2022, at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix.

“While our previous immersive experiences have focused on the lives and work of individual artists, this piece focuses more on an era of change in art history that paved the way for modern art,” said Svetlana Dvoretsky, producer of Immersive Monet & the Impressionists, in press release to ABC15.

Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix





According to a press release, the massive art installation is brought to life by 500,000 cubic feet of projections composed of over 1.2 million frames of video.

Some of the artist featured in the program, include: Claude Monet, Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas, Mary Cassatt, J.M.W. Turner, and Toulouse-Lautrec.

Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix





Tickets are on sale and start at $29 per person.

WHERE TO GO

