PHOENIX - IHOP wants to celebrate pancakes again.

The national breakfast chain is offering guests 60-cent "short stack" pancakes on Tuesday, July 17 to celebrate its 60th birthday.

The promotion is being offered from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. at participating restaurants.

We read the fine print: the deal is limited to one "short stack" per person and is for dine-in guests only.

In June, IHOP temporarily changed its name to "IHOb" to promote their new steakburgers. The "b" stood for burgers.

Visit www.ihop.com to find a restaurant near you.