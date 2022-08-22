‘Idol Across America’ to host virtual auditions in Arizona this week

PHOENIX, AZ — Can you sing? Don’t miss your chance at stardom! ‘Idol Across America’ is hosting its Arizona virtual auditions on Friday, August 26.

How we're feeling about all the amazing #IdolAcrossAmerica talent today! 🙌🏃🏻‍♂️🤣 @lukebryan



It's not too late to sign up at https://t.co/AsDGjztSUb and sing for our producers, face to face! pic.twitter.com/hhoQoqvpGR — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) August 19, 2022

Contestants must have been born on or between June 2, 1993, and September 15, 2007. Plus, you must be a legal U.S. resident “and be authorized to participate in the entire competition portion of the Program.” All the eligibility rules can be found here.

Can’t make it to this open call? Here’s a list of other upcoming audition dates:

The South open call: September 7

East Coast open call: September 9

West & Midwest open call: September 12

Nationwide open call: September 14

Other state open calls can be found right here.

If you can’t make an open call, keep in mind that you can submit an audition video at any time.