‘Idol Across America’ to host virtual auditions in Arizona this week

Season Six auditions of American Idol on ABC
‘American Idol’<br/>
Posted at 4:53 PM, Aug 22, 2022
PHOENIX, AZ  — Can you sing? Don’t miss your chance at stardom! ‘Idol Across America’ is hosting its Arizona virtual auditions on Friday, August 26.

Contestants must have been born on or between June 2, 1993, and September 15, 2007. Plus, you must be a legal U.S. resident “and be authorized to participate in the entire competition portion of the Program.” All the eligibility rules can be found here.

Can’t make it to this open call? Here’s a list of other upcoming audition dates:

  • The South open call: September 7
  • East Coast open call: September 9
  • West & Midwest open call: September 12
  • Nationwide open call: September 14
  • Other state open calls can be found right here.

If you can’t make an open call, keep in mind that you can submit an audition video at any time.

