How to watch the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The royal wedding is on Saturday, May 19, and because of the time difference, the festivities start nice and early at 2 a.m. Arizona time (5 a.m. EST).

If you're reading this, you probably didn't get an invitation to be at the wedding in person, but that's OK!

There are plenty of ways to watch it.

TV: ABC15's Good Morning America coverage starts at 2 a.m. and goes through 7 a.m.

Online: You can also watch on our website, ABC15.com, or Facebook page! If you don't want to get up at 2 a.m., you can watch the full replay on Facebook.

Movie theater: Fathom Events will be screening a late-morning version of the wedding at two AMC theaters in the Valley. The AMC theater in Ahwatukee and the theater at Desert Ridge Marketplace will both screen ITV's coverage, a television channel in the United Kingdom. A third screening will be at the Cinemark's Century Theatres in Oro Valley, Arizona, northeast of Tucson. The event starts at 10 a.m. Tickets are $10, plus tax, and can be bought online. If you do buy online, you can reserve your lounge seat.

There are plenty of options. Now you just have to decide if you want to wake up at 2 a.m. or try to pull an all-nighter.

Here are some facts about the upcoming spectacle:

• The wedding ceremony, with 800 guests, will be at St. George's Chapel, in Windsor

• The ceremony is slated for 7 a.m. Eastern, or noon local time in Windsor, United Kingdom

• A lunchtime reception follows the wedding

• The event is paid for by Kensington Palace, which is estimated to be nearly $50 million; security is the highest cost (See estimates from UK wedding planning app Bride Book)

• A carriage procession follows the ceremony

• The couple's private wedding reception, with 600 guests, will be on the grounds of Windsor Castle

• The Royal family has a preferred brand of champagne, Bollinger; It's about $115 a bottle and it is predicted they will have about $194,000 worth of the bubbly on hand throughout the day

• Royal weddings typically occur on weekdays. Prince Harry and Markle are going against tradition by having their ceremony on a Saturday, according to Vogue

• According to Bride Book, there's a surprise twist for this Royal wedding day: Harry and Meghan have "invited 2,640 members of the public to celebrate with them at Windsor Castle," the wedding app reports