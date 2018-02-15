Jordan Peele's Oscar-nominated movie, Get Out, will be screened for free at fifty-five movie theaters on Presidents' Day, Feb. 19.

"It's been a year since Get Out opened in theaters. As a small thank you to the fans who made the movie a success, Universal [Pictures] and I wanted to give something back," Peele said in a video posted to social media.

"Believe me, Get Out is a movie best seen in theaters. It's all about that theatrical experience.." he added.

The movie will have one screening -- at 7 p.m. -- at each theater:

AMC Ahwatukee 24 , 4915 E Ray Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044

, 4915 E Ray Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044 AMC Desert Ridge 18, 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050

How to get tickets:

Tickets will be available at the theater's box office on Feb. 19. Tickets will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis until the theater fills up.

You will have to bring a valid ID to receive a ticket. It is one ticket per ID.

Get Out has four nominations: best picture, best writing (original screenplay), directing (Jordan Peele) and actor in a leading role (Daniel Kaluuya). The Oscars will air March 4 on ABC15.

Visit www.GetOutOneYearLater.com for more information and a listing of the theaters participating.