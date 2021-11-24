Holiday fun at Desert Botanical Garden

PHOENIX — Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix is kicking off the holiday season with new offerings for you and the family to see.

Las Noches de las Luminarias has the Garden shining brightly through the month of December.

Running select nights from Dec. 3 – Dec. 31, guests can enjoy live music performances, entertainment, and thousands of dazzling hand-lit luminarias at the Garden.

General Public Adult tickets are $49.95 and are on sale now.

This is the Garden’s 44th year running this holiday tradition.

Also returning to the Garden are Dale Chihuly’s large-scale art installations nestled throughout the trails, as well as inside Dorrance Hall.

The exhibition includes never-before-seen installations, with the other half of the Chihuly in the Desert experience at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West.

The exhibition runs from Dec. 3 until June 19 at the Garden. Price is included with a membership or garden admission.