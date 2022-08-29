Here’s what you need to know about the Maricopa County Parks 'BOGO' promotion

PHOENIX, AZ — If you’re looking to escape the city and enjoy the outdoors this fall, you’ll want to check out this “buy one, get one camping promotion” offered by the Maricopa County Parks; the deal starts October 1!

“As prices continue to rise on goods and services, our agency agrees it is more important than ever to continue the Buy One, Get One campaign this fall,” said R.J. Cardin, Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Director, in a press release sent to ABC15. “With the evening temperatures starting to cool down, everyone is eager to return to the outdoors and enjoy time with their family and friends.”

So, what's the BOGO promotion? According to county officials, this deal “allows park visitors who pay the camping fee for one night, or more, at a participating desert mountain county park to receive one night of equal or lesser value for free during that same stay.”

Parks that are part of the promotion, include the following:

Cave Creek Regional Park [37019 N. Lava Lane].

McDowell Mountain Regional Park [16300 McDowell Mountain Park Dr.].

Usery Mountain Regional Park [3939 N Usery Pass Rd].

White Tank Mountain Regional Park [20304 W. White Tank Mountain Road].

Here’s what you need to do if you’re going to take advantage of this deal:

You can call (602) 506-2930 or book your reservation(s) online.

“Rain checks will not be issued if space is not available.”

The offer is only valid for camping stays between October 1 and November 10, 2022.

According to Maricopa officials, in order to get the BOGO deal you have to use one of these coupon codes: