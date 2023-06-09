Here’s what you need to know about the ‘Coffee 101’ classes offered by Press Coffee

PHOENIX — Attention all coffee lovers- here’s a class you won’t want to skip out on! Press Coffee is offering Coffee 101 where you can learn about the beans, flavors and what it takes to make a good cup of joe.

Here’s what the Saturday classes have brewing:

Andrew Robertson, director of retail at Press Coffee, shares with ABC15 that the class is about 60 to 75 minutes long. The first half of the class focuses on answering three questions:



What is coffee? “We spend a long time talking about where it comes from and how does it get to your cup and what are all the steps involved from growing to processing, roasting and sourcing,” shares Robertson.

What is specialty coffee and what makes it good or bad?

How to choose quality coffee at the store? “We kind of go through these props and break them apart- and say what does it look like, what does it feel like and by the time these people leave the class we hope that they can determine what’s good coffee verses what’s bad coffee,” said Robertson.

Press Coffee A "prop" used in class.

Other than answering questions about coffee, the other big component is tasting it. In the class, participants will be presented with a variety of coffees presented on a mat.

Press Coffee Mat presentation with coffees for each student in class.

“Everybody has four [coffees] that really go across the entire spectrum of… [from] super fruity and naturally processed coffees, all the way to chocolatey more traditional,” states Robertson.

Press Coffee “The overwhelming feedback so far is oh my gosh, these all taste really different and I didn’t know coffee could taste that way,” shared Robertson to ABC15 in an interview.

IF YOU GO



Dates: The classes take place on Saturdays, and you must sign up to attend- slots tend to sell out quickly. On the bright side, there are several future dates available as of now. You can check the class availabilities right here.

Cost: tickets are $20 per person.

Press Coffee There’s 10 seats available for class.