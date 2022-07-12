PHOENIX, AZ — Little O’s is set to open its third "market" in the former Spoke & Wheel location in the Sunnyslope area. The O.H.S.O. Brewery and eatery concept will turn the space into a neighborhood restaurant with take-out services available. Plus, the location will have a marketplace.

Here’s what you need to know about the new location:

“It will be a local neighborhood restaurant, grab-and-go [style] and sit-down, where you can bring your dog and your entire family,” said Madison Thompson, operations manager of all O.H.S.O. concepts, to ABC15. “You can come for either breakfast in the morning and grab-and-go for lunch, or you can plan to have a dinner date at night and get a bottle of wine and stuff.”

According to Thompson, the North Central location is currently requesting a Text Amendment that would allow them to sell beer & wine to-go. Meeting and hearing information regarding that can be found right here.

“We’re adding a giant patio that is centered off the canal so that there’s bike access kind of like at Spoke & Wheel,” said Thompson to ABC15. “The inside will have indoor seating as well as patio seating…then it’s like an indoor marketplace so you’ll walk in and there will be your coffee shop and there will also be a retail section.”

The O.H.S.O. representative tells ABC15 that the opening for the Little O’s Central Market [8525 N. Central Ave.] is slated for 2023, possibly late that year or sooner.

An official date has yet to be announced.