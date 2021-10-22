Watch
Here is what Harkins Theatres 2022 Loyalty Cup looks like

Mark Boisclair
Posted at 12:01 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 15:01:35-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Calling all sleuths, Harkins Theatres has unveiled the design for its 2022 Loyalty Cup and it apparently will take some savvy detectives to decode the hidden messages.

The cups were given a "futuristic, technology-inspired blueprint" with coded words and images highlighting upcoming blockbuster movies and Harkins' signature amenities, a news release said.

The cups retail for $7 (include first soda fill) and allow $2 soda refills throughout the year. Those are the same prices as last year.

Harkins also offers "Popcorn Perks," which is $30 and includes a free medium popcorn for 12 months, up to 36 popcorns a year.

Both are on sale at Harkins movie theater locations and online.

