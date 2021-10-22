Here is what Harkins Theatres 2022 Loyalty Cup looks like

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Calling all sleuths, Harkins Theatres has unveiled the design for its 2022 Loyalty Cup and it apparently will take some savvy detectives to decode the hidden messages.

The cups were given a "futuristic, technology-inspired blueprint" with coded words and images highlighting upcoming blockbuster movies and Harkins' signature amenities, a news release said.

The cups retail for $7 (include first soda fill) and allow $2 soda refills throughout the year. Those are the same prices as last year.

The 2022 Loyalty Cup has arrived! Enjoy $2 soft drink refills every time you bring your Loyalty Cup to the movies through the end of 2022.

— Harkins Theatres (@HarkinsTheatres) October 22, 2021

Harkins also offers "Popcorn Perks," which is $30 and includes a free medium popcorn for 12 months, up to 36 popcorns a year.

Both are on sale at Harkins movie theater locations and online.