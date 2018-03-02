Here is every movie that won an Oscar for 'Best Picture' at the Academy Awards

Did you know that the Oscars statuette is actually called the "Academy Award of Merit?" The nickname Oscar wasn't officially adopted until 1939. Check out the video for some more fast facts! You can watch the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4, on ABC15.

It is the top award at the Academy Awards -- Best Picture.

With the 90th Academy Awards happening on Sunday, we decided to compile every movie that has ever won the top Oscar. You can watch the Oscars Sunday, March 4, on ABC15. The show starts at 6 p.m.

The "Best Picture" nominees for this year's nominees are "Call Me by Your Name", "Darkest Hour"
"Dunkirk", "Get Out", "Lady Bird", "Phantom Thread", "The Post", "The Shape of Water", and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

How many of the "Best Picture" winners have you seen?

  • 2016 - "Moonlight"
  • 2015 - "Spotlight"
  • 2014 - "Birdman ("The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance")
  • 2013 - "12 Years a Slave"
  • 2012 - "Argo"
  • 2011 - "The Artist"
  • 2010 - "The King’s Speech"
  • 2009 - "The Hurt Locker"
  • 2008 - "Slumdog Millionaire"
  • 2007 - "No Country for Old Men"
  • 2006 - "The Departed"
  • 2005 - "Crash"
  • 2004 - "Million Dollar Baby"
  • 2003 - "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"
  • 2002 - "Chicago"
  • 2001 - "A Beautiful Mind"
  • 2000 - Gladiator
  • 1999 - "American Beauty"
  • 1998 - "Shakespeare in Love"
  • 1997 - "Titanic"
  • 1996 - "The English Patient"
  • 1995 - "Braveheart"
  • 1994 - "Forrest Gump"
  • 1993 - "Schindler’s List"
  • 1992 - "Unforgiven"
  • 1991 - "The Silence of the Lambs"
  • 1990 - "Dances With Wolves"
  • 1989 - "Driving Miss Daisy"
  • 1988 - "Rain Man"
  • 1987 - "The Last Emperor"
  • 1986 - "Platoon"
  • 1985 - "Out of Africa"
  • 1984 - "Amadeus"
  • 1983 - "Terms of Endearment"
  • 1982 - "Gandhi"
  • 1981 - "Chariots of Fire"
  • 1980 - "Ordinary People"
  • 1979 - "Kramer vs. Kramer"
  • 1978 - "The Deer Hunter"
  • 1977 - "Annie Hall"
  • 1976 - "Rocky"
    1975 - "One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest"
  • 1974 - "The Godfather Part II"
  • 1973 - "The Sting"
  • 1972 - "The Godfather"
  • 1971 - "The French Connection"
  • 1970 - "Patton"
  • 1969 - "Midnight Cowboy"
  • 1968 - "Oliver!"
  • 1967 - "In the Heat of the Night"
  • 1966 - "A Man for All Seasons"
  • 1965 - "The Sound of Music"
  • 1964 - "My Fair Lady"
  • 1963 - "Tom Jones"
  • 1962 - "Lawrence of Arabia"
  • 1961 - "West Side Story"
  • 1960 - "The Apartment"
  • 1959 - "Ben-Hur"
  • 1958 - "Gigi"
  • 1957 - "The Bridge on the River Kwai"
  • 1956 - "Around the World in 80 Days"
  • 1955 - "Marty"
  • 1954 - "On the Waterfront"
  • 1953 - "From Here to Eternity"
  • 1952 - "The Greatest Show On Earth"
  • 1951 - "An American in Paris"
  • 1950 - "All about Eve"
  • 1949 - "All the King’s Men"
  • 1948 - "Hamlet"
  • 1947 - "Gentleman’s Agreement"
  • 1946 - "The Best Years of Our Lives"
  • 1945 - "The Lost Weekend"
  • 1944 - "Going My Way"
  • 1943 - "Casablanca"
  • 1942 - "Mrs. Miniver"
  • 1941 - "How Green Was My Valley"
  • 1940 - "Rebecca"
  • 1939 - "Gone with the Wind"
  • 1938 - "You Can’t Take It With You"
  • 1937 - "The Life of Emile Zola"
  • 1936 - "The Great Ziegfeld"
  • 1935 - "Mutiny on the Bounty"
  • 1934 - "It Happened One Night"
  • 1932/1933 - "Cavalcade"
  • 1931/1932 - "Grand Hotel"
  • 1930/1931 - "Cimarron"
  • 1929/1930 - "All Quiet on the Western Front"
  • 1928/1929 - "The Broadway Melody"
  • 1927/1928 - "Wings"

