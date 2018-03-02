Here is every movie that won an Oscar for 'Best Picture' at the Academy Awards

It is the top award at the Academy Awards -- Best Picture.
With the 90th Academy Awards happening on Sunday, we decided to compile every movie that has ever won the top Oscar. You can watch the Oscars Sunday, March 4, on ABC15. The show starts at 6 p.m.
The "Best Picture" nominees for this year's nominees are "Call Me by Your Name", "Darkest Hour" "Dunkirk", "Get Out", "Lady Bird", "Phantom Thread", "The Post", "The Shape of Water", and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
How many of the "Best Picture" winners have you seen?
2016 - "Moonlight"
2015 - "Spotlight"
2014 - "Birdman ("The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance")
2013 - "12 Years a Slave"
2012 - "Argo"
2011 - "The Artist"
2010 - "The King’s Speech"
2009 - "The Hurt Locker"
2008 - "Slumdog Millionaire"
2007 - "No Country for Old Men"
2006 - "The Departed"
2005 - "Crash"
2004 - "Million Dollar Baby"
2003 - "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"
2002 - "Chicago"
2001 - "A Beautiful Mind"
2000 - Gladiator
1999 - "American Beauty"
1998 - "Shakespeare in Love"
1997 - "Titanic"
1996 - "The English Patient"
1995 - "Braveheart"
1994 - "Forrest Gump"
1993 - "Schindler’s List"
1992 - "Unforgiven"
1991 - "The Silence of the Lambs"
1990 - "Dances With Wolves"
1989 - "Driving Miss Daisy"
1988 - "Rain Man"
1987 - "The Last Emperor"
1986 - "Platoon"
1985 - "Out of Africa"
1984 - "Amadeus"
1983 - "Terms of Endearment"
1982 - "Gandhi"
1981 - "Chariots of Fire"
1980 - "Ordinary People"
1979 - "Kramer vs. Kramer"
1978 - "The Deer Hunter"
1977 - "Annie Hall"
1976 - "Rocky"
1975 - "One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest"