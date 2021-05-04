Here are the latest changes to ASU Gammage's Broadway lineup -- and what you need to know

TEMPE, AZ — After more than a year of darkened stages and virtual shows, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted capacity restrictions that will allow Broadway's theaters to once again welcome back guests as early as the fall.

But, that will take time as those shows need time to bring back actors, costuming, production crews, conduct rehearsals, and figure out the safety protocols to keep both their employees and guests safe.

It also signals that touring Broadway shows could once again hit the road.

ASU Gammage, like many theaters across the country, has had to schedule shows, reschedule them, and reschedule them again as the shows navigated -- and continue to navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email to its subscribers on Monday, ASU Gammage sent out the latest update on the current show lineup, as well as when tickets for each of those shows may go on sale.

Among the highlights:



Lin Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton" will now open the season in Tempe, Sept. 8 - Oct. 3, 2021.

"Mean Girls" has been rescheduled for Nov. 2-7, 2021

"Oklahoma!" has been rescheduled for Oct. 18-23, 2022. It was originally going to open the season

Season subscriptions go on sale on May 8. Individual show tickets are not yet on sale.

Here is the current season lineup:



Hamilton, Sept. 8 - Oct. 3, 2021

Mean Girls, Nov. 2-7, 2021

My Fair Lady, Dec. 7-12, 2021

The Band's Visit, Feb. 8-13, 2022

Tootsie, Mar. 15-20, 2022

Hadestown, Apr. 19-24, 2022

Come From Away, Jun 14-19, 2022

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Oct. 18-23, 2022

The Lion King is also scheduled to visit ASU Gammage July 7-31, 2022. That show, however, is not part of the season subscription. It is considered to be a season option.

That means Disney's Frozen, Jersey Boys, and To Kill A Mockingbird are no longer headed to the Valley -- at least not part of the current season.

ASU Gammage does intend to showcase To Kill A Mockingbird during the 2022-2023 season, according to its website.

Current season subscribers do not need to make any changes to their accounts. Tickets, seats, and dates will be automatically transferred to the new show lineup, the theater said.

Information on single-ticket sales for specific shows has not yet been announced.