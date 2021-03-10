Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to visit Scottsdale Quarter on Saturday: Here is what's new on the truck

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — After last visiting in November, The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is scheduled to make a return to the Valley on Saturday part of its West Coast tour.

The Hello Kitty-themed truck will be parked near The Quad at the Scottsdale Quarter on Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and will have cups, t-shirts, and snacks for sale, a news release said.

New items on this trip include a Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos, Hello Kitty Cafe Cookie Plush, and hand-decorated cookie sets. Other items for sale will be enamel pin sets, Madeleine cookies, canvas totes, t-shirts, water bottles, and a lunchbox.

It's typical for long lines to form when the truck makes a stop in any city.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, safety measures have been implemented. Among them:



No cash will be accepted. Debit or credit card transactions only

Hand sanitizer will be provided.

Staff will be wearing masks and gloves.

Stanchions will be set up to encourage social distancing.

Counters and payment readers will be disinfected every half-hour.

IF YOU GO:

Scottsdale Quarter

15059 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 205, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

