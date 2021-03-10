Menu

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to visit Scottsdale Quarter on Saturday: Here is what's new on the truck

A gourmet Hello Kitty food truck is making its way to Arizona!
Posted at 8:10 AM, Mar 10, 2021
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — After last visiting in November, The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is scheduled to make a return to the Valley on Saturday part of its West Coast tour.

The Hello Kitty-themed truck will be parked near The Quad at the Scottsdale Quarter on Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and will have cups, t-shirts, and snacks for sale, a news release said.

New items on this trip include a Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos, Hello Kitty Cafe Cookie Plush, and hand-decorated cookie sets. Other items for sale will be enamel pin sets, Madeleine cookies, canvas totes, t-shirts, water bottles, and a lunchbox.

It's typical for long lines to form when the truck makes a stop in any city.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, safety measures have been implemented. Among them:

  • No cash will be accepted. Debit or credit card transactions only
  • Hand sanitizer will be provided.
  • Staff will be wearing masks and gloves.
  • Stanchions will be set up to encourage social distancing.
  • Counters and payment readers will be disinfected every half-hour.

IF YOU GO:
Scottsdale Quarter
15059 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 205, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
