Hello Kitty Cafe Truck making three stops in Arizona

GILBERT, AZ — Sweet! Hello Kitty is coming back to the desert!

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making three stops in Arizona over the next few weeks.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Fans of the cute cartoon cat can enjoy limited-edition collectibles, like shirts, a rainbow Thermos, enamel pins, and cookie sets. You can also pick up mugs and giant cookies.

The truck will be in Gilbert at SanTan Village (near American Eagle Outfitters) on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It will be in the Valley again on Nov. 6, at Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale (near the AMC Theater) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you’d like to get a sweet treat in Tucson, the truck will be at La Encantada in Restaurant Circle on Oct. 23 during those same hours.

If you go, make sure to bring credit or debit cards. Due to safety and sanitation procedures, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is not currently accepting cash.

The truck has been making stops around the country since 2014.