Heads up: No parking or grilling at Phoenix parks over Easter weekend

PHOENIX — A heads up for those planning to spend some time at Phoenix parks over the Easter weekend: parks and dog parks will be open, but the parking lots themselves will be locked and closed. Grilling will also be prohibited.

The temporary restrictions are in place for both Saturday and Sunday, April 3-4, 2021. Indoor recreation areas remain closed.

Easter weekend is traditionally one of its busiest weekends at the parks, the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department said in a news release, and the restrictions are "intended to limit the possibility of large group gatherings this weekend" in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. More information.

Dog parks will be open, but their associated parking lots will be closed. The parking lot near Hole in the Rock at Papago Park, off Galvin Parkway, will be closed, though the trails to Hole in the Rock will be open.

Those with accessibility parking placards will be allowed to park in the parking lots.

Masks are encouraged, though not required. People are also encouraged to socially distance themselves from other groups and to bring hand sanitizer.

On Thursday, Phoenix is forecasted to reach 94 degrees, the highest day of the year, and one of many 90+-degree days forecast during the holiday weekend.

Make sure to wear appropriate clothing, such as a hat, sunscreen, bring plenty of water, and take frequent breaks.

Visit www.phoenix.gov/pio/summer/heat for more heat safety information and tips.