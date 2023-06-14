Hash Kitchen opening first location in Gilbert later this month

GILBERT, AZ — Hash Kitchen is expanding across the Valley as they are set to open a new location in Gilbert later this month.

The new location near Recker and Williams Field roads is set to reopen on June 28.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to introduce Gilbert to Hash Kitchen at a prime live, work, and play location," said Joey Maggiore, co-founder of The Maggiore Group, the creator of Hash Kitchen.

All-new brunch menu items are set to be unveiled with the opening of the Gilbert location, including Birria Bao Buns, and Bling Blint Blintz. There will also be new morning-inspired drinks, including boozy coffees and the "Malibu Barbie."

There are also Hash Kitchen locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, Glendale, and Peoria.