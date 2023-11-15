Hasan Minhaj to bring his “Off With His Head” Tour to Phoenix

PHOENIX — Hasan Minhaj is coming to the Valley! The comedian added more than 20 new cities for his 2024 “Off With His Head” Tour! The new round of stops start on January 12!

According to a news release sent to ABC15, “Minhaj continues to take on challenging themes like politics, parenting, and therapy with irreverent wit and insight.”

IF YOU GO



Event venue: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix

Show date: Friday, May 31, 2024.

Tickets

Pre-sale begins November 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Customers can use pre-sale code: HASAN for tickets at hasanminhaj.com

General Sale for the public is Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. local time at hasanminhaj.com



Keep this in mind: “This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space,” read a news release that also stated that phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches upon arrival to the show and will be opened at the end of it.

*The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this November. Read more about it, right here.