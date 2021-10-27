Harkins Moonlight Cinema: Harkins brings movies to the top of Scottsdale Fashion Square parking garage

Harkins Theatres is taking the movies outside — at least temporarily — as part of its newly-launched "Moonlight Cinemas" series, where it will show movies on a huge projection screen atop the parking garage next to its Camelview cinema at Scottsdale Fashion Square mall.

The first two features — The Goonies and the Disney classic, Hocus Pocus — will be shown over the weekend, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29 and 30, 2021, according to a news release. Additional movies would be shown on weekends throughout November (additional titles were not yet announced).

Experience Ultimate Moviegoing under the stars at Harkins Moonlight Cinema! 🌙 Featuring fan favorite films, Moonlight Cinema brings the magic of movies to an open-air cinema on a rooftop next to Camelview at Fashion Square. Get your tickets now!https://t.co/GJOWCERtbH pic.twitter.com/jdjQYsG2tw — Harkins Theatres (@HarkinsTheatres) October 26, 2021

On Friday, Hocus Pocus will be shown at 7 p.m., followed by The Goonies at 9:45 p.m. On Saturday, The Goonies will be shown at 7 p.m., followed by Hocus Pocus at 9:45 p.m. (FYI, these are not double-feature events).

Tickets are $14 per person, per movie, and can be bought online, www.Harkins.com/moonlight.

The venue will open at 6 p.m.

Unlike what Harkins did during the pandemic, this is not a drive-in-style movie experience. People are encouraged to dress for the cooler evening temperatures and can bring their own blankets, Harkins said.

Packaged snacks, popcorn, and drinks, including cocktails, will be available for purchase, Harkins said. Harkins Loyalty Cups will not be honored for these events.

Harkins Camelview inside the mall will also remain open for its traditional movie-going experience.