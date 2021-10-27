Watch
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Harkins Moonlight Cinema: Harkins brings movies to the top of Scottsdale Fashion Square parking garage

items.[0].image.alt
Harkins Theatre/handout
Harkins Moonlight Cinema 2021.jpg
Posted at 5:16 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 20:16:52-04

Harkins Theatres is taking the movies outside — at least temporarily — as part of its newly-launched "Moonlight Cinemas" series, where it will show movies on a huge projection screen atop the parking garage next to its Camelview cinema at Scottsdale Fashion Square mall.

The first two features — The Goonies and the Disney classic, Hocus Pocus — will be shown over the weekend, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29 and 30, 2021, according to a news release. Additional movies would be shown on weekends throughout November (additional titles were not yet announced).

On Friday, Hocus Pocus will be shown at 7 p.m., followed by The Goonies at 9:45 p.m. On Saturday, The Goonies will be shown at 7 p.m., followed by Hocus Pocus at 9:45 p.m. (FYI, these are not double-feature events).

Tickets are $14 per person, per movie, and can be bought online, www.Harkins.com/moonlight.

The venue will open at 6 p.m.

Unlike what Harkins did during the pandemic, this is not a drive-in-style movie experience. People are encouraged to dress for the cooler evening temperatures and can bring their own blankets, Harkins said.

Packaged snacks, popcorn, and drinks, including cocktails, will be available for purchase, Harkins said. Harkins Loyalty Cups will not be honored for these events.

Harkins Camelview inside the mall will also remain open for its traditional movie-going experience.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV