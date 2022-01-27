Harkins is building a dine-in movie theater in Peoria

Harkins has a new project under construction in the West Valley — a dine-in movie theater.

Anticipated to open in late 2022, the dine-in movie theater — a first for Scottsdale-based Harkins Theatres — will be part of Lake Pleasant Towne Center in Peoria, near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Road.

The 43,00-square-foot theater will open in the former Sports Chalet space and will have nine screens, according to documents that were filed with the City of Peoria. Plans also called for a covered outdoor patio.

A spokesperson for Harkins confirmed the project in an email to ABC15 and said the theater would "offer the perfect combination of an immersive movie experience and restaurant quality dining."

No additional details were released. It is currently projected to open sometime during winter 2022.

It's one of a few projects that Harkins has in the works around the Valley.

Harkins previously announced that it would build a movie theater in Laveen, but that project has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A spokesperson said Harkins owns the land where the theater will eventually be built, but exactly when that construction would begin is unclear.

In Chandler, Harkins previously filed plans to open an entertainment venue, called Harkins Backlot, within the upper floor of the former Sears building at Chandler Fashion Center mall. A spokesperson for Harkins said that project was also moving forward, though the timeline of when construction would begin is currently unknown.

Lastly, Harkins' North Valley 16 theater in north Phoenix permanently closed last year. Harkins teased that it would potentially open a new theater in the area.

A spokesperson for Harkins seemingly confirmed the project and said details would be announced soon.

"We are thrilled with this new project and will be announcing more details very soon," a spokesperson said.