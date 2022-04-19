Watch
Happy hour at the OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale; here’s what you need to know

Posted at 10:43 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 13:43:40-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — If you’re looking for an unforgettable happy hour, you’re going to want to check out the one at OdySea Aquarium this April 28!

Guest will have access “to unique touch pools with Stingrays, Sharks and the only Russian Sturgeon touch exhibit in the world,” said the OdySea Aquarium in a press release sent to ABC15.

Fish & Sips Happy Hour is from 5 PM to 9 PM; bar service closes at 8:30 PM.

IF YOU GO

  • Tickets to this 21+ event include admission to OdySea Aquarium.
  • Tickets cost $27; drinks and food are an additional purchase. Click here for more information.
  • Location: 9500 East Vía de Ventura Suite A-100

CAN’T MAKE IT TO APRIL’S DATE?
If you can’t make it to the April 28 event, there are more dates scheduled for this year. Here are the upcoming dates: May 26, June 16, and July 21.

