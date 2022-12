Hannukah 2022: Menorah lighting celebrations around the Valley

PHOENIX — Communities across the Valley are ready to celebrate Hannukah!

Here’s where to head out and see Menorah lighting celebrations:

MENORAH LIGHTING IN GLENDALE

When: Wednesday, December 21, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: The Fountain Park located at Westgate in Glendale [6770 N Sunset Blvd]

MENORAH LIGHTING IN TEMPE

When: Monday, December 19. Event starts at 5:30 and the lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m.

Where: 6th Street Park in Tempe [24 E 6th St]

‘CITY-WIDE MENORAH LIGHTING’

When: Monday, December 19, at 6 p.m.

Where: San Tan Village Mall [2218 E. Williams Field Rd. Suite 235] in Gilbert

QUEEN CREEK MENORAH LIGHTING

When: Tuesday, December 20, at 6 p.m.

Where: Queen Creek Library [21802 S Ellsworth Rd]

SAN TAN VALLEY MENORAH LIGHTING

When: Thursday, December 22, at 6 p.m.

Where: San Tan Valley Library [31505 N Schnepf Rd]

HANUKKAH OBSERVANCE

When: From December 18 to 26.

Where: Water Tower Plaza [45 W Page Ave] in Gilbert

‘MESA'S MENORAH LIGHTING’