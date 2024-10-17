Watch Now
HALLOWEEN COSTUMES! See family, pet costumes for the 2024 Arizona trick-or-treating season

Send your Halloween costume photos to share@abc15.com

Families and their furry friends across Arizona are ready for HALLOWEEN! Submit your family's or pet's Halloween costume photos to share@abc15.com

An absolutely fa-boo-lous family photo. An absolutely fa-boo-lous family photo.Photo by: James Mendez | 2023 This ‘piñata’ is ready to party! This ‘piñata’ is ready to party!Photo by: Natalie Jeffrey We hope these pups got yummy treats! We hope these pups got yummy treats!Photo by: @elrockwell | 2023 'Thumbs up,' we are ready for Halloween! 'Thumbs up,' we are ready for Halloween!Photo by: Roger Pastor | 2023 The guinea pig is one in a ‘minion.’ The guinea pig is one in a ‘minion.’Photo by: Diane Almejo | 2022 “My family bought these masks from Sears in 1980 and over 40 years later they are STILL one of the best costumes,” said Melissa Buist who’s a teacher in Chandler and dressed up with her colleague to “Fall Ball Friday" in 2023. “My family bought these masks from Sears in 1980 and over 40 years later they are STILL one of the best costumes,” said Melissa Buist who’s a teacher in Chandler and dressed up with her colleague to “Fall Ball Friday" in 2023.Photo by: Melissa Buist | 2023 A boo-tiful pup ready for some treats. A boo-tiful pup ready for some treats.Photo by: Phillip Hairr

