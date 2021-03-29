Guy Fieri to host $500 dinner at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort

PHOENIX — Celebrity chef Guy Fieri will make a visit to Arizona next month, not to shoot episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (at least not that we know of), but to host and lead a specialty dinner at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort.

Though, if you're interested in Triple D, here are the 39 restaurants in Arizona that Guy Fieri has highlighted on his show (so far).

Mr. Flavortown has teamed up with chef Beau MacMillan, the executive chef at Sanctuary, and others, to host "Flavortown Feast and Fiesta," a three-course meal and after-party that's billed at $500 a person, on Thursday, April 15, at the resort.

The menu includes the "Triple D Wedge," "Johnny Garlic's New York Strip," and "Colossal Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie," followed by passed small bites and specialty cocktails during the after-party.

Visit www.sanctuaryoncamelback.com for more information. Those interested can reserve a seat by calling 855-245-2051.

ABC15 has learned that the event will be capped at 150 people.