'Great Wolf Lodge' to open indoor waterpark in Arizona in 2019

PHOENIX - Great Wolf Lodge is coming to Arizona.

The company confirmed Tuesday its plans to build a 350-room resort and 85,000-square-foot indoor waterpark -- its first in Arizona -- near Salt River Fields at Talking Stick with the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

It will be built on 18 acres of land near Pima Road and Hummingbird Lane and is expected to open in the second half of 2019, a news release said.

The waterpark will have body slides, tube slides and raft rides, along with pools and splash areas. It will be heated to 84 degrees year-round, the release said.

Great Wolf Resorts, Inc.

The resort will also have:

Great Wolf Adventure Park: a 27,000-square-foot entertainment center with a multi-level ropes course, miniature golf, arcade, and MagiQuest, the resort's live-action adventure game with wands, pixies and dragons.

Northwoods Friends: an animated show that uses projection mapping technology.

YogaTails & Story Time: YogaTails is a yoga program for kids and the resort has a nightly bedtime story.

Barnwood: The resort's "farm-to-fork" restaurant. It will also have a Dunkin Donuts location and Ben and Jerry's ice cream parlor, according to the release.

Great Wolf Resorts, Inc.

"The family-friendly environment fostered by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community makes Talking Stick the perfect location for a Great Wolf Lodge," said Murray Hennessy, the chief executive officer for Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., in a written statement.

"We look forward to bring a part of this community as it continues to grow into the Southwest's premier family destination," the statement continued.

The opening will make Great Wolf Lodge's 18th resort in North America. The closest one to Arizona right now is in Anaheim, California. Others are in Colorado, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas.