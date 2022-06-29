Granite Mountain Hotshots memorial beer to be released Thursday

Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. is releasing its annual Granite Mountain Hotshots memorial beer on Thursday in honor of the 19 firefighters lost in 2013.

A portion of the beer sales will be donated to the Eric Marsh Foundation, a Prescott-based non-profit that supports wildland firefighters and families in the event of a death or injury in the line of duty.

The beer, Smoked Apple Gose, “is a 4.8% ABV sour ale brewed with 350 pounds of Arizona-grown Golden Delicious apples smoked over pecan wood at Joe’s BBQ in Gilbert.”

The label has an image of helmet boots and an ax used by wildland firefighters. The items were arranged in the same way for the Granite Mountain Hotshots memorial.

Smoked Apple Gose will be available starting at 11 a.m. on June 30, 2022, in cans and on draft.