Girl Scouts unveil new Raspberry Rally Cookie, here’s how to get them in Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ — Fresh out of the oven and straight into digital sales?

The Girl Scouts unveiled their first new flavor to the cookie lineup that’ll be “exclusively offered for online direct shipment only.”

Say hello to the Raspberry Rally cookie.

This new confection is described as a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolaty coating.

Can you say Raspberrylicious?! Say hello to Raspberry Rally™ 👋, the newest addition to the Girl Scout Cookie family. 🎉 https://t.co/B6cewTe9jZ #RaspberryRally pic.twitter.com/MUZK364ukw — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) August 16, 2022

The new flavor will be sold during the 2023 Cookie Season which takes place from January 16 through February 26.

The only way to get your hands on this cookie will be through a digital purchase.

“Girls can also use the Digital Cookie Mobile App to accept credit card payments on the go from customers. Digital Cookie also introduces lessons about online marketing, application use, and eCommerce to Girl Scouts, through building their own cookie website and managing their virtual sales,” stated Girl Scout representatives.

The Digital Cookie platform is used by the Girl Scouts—Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC) chapter that serves over 11,000 girls grades K-12.

“Through Digital Cookie, we are helping girls’ develop their entrepreneurial skills in a way that makes sense in today’s world. It is a valuable addition to the skill set they are learning through in-person sales and boothing,” stated Mary Mitchell, co-CEO of GSACPC.