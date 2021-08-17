Girl Scouts have a new cookie (and it will be sold in Arizona)

PHOENIX — Girl Scout cookies sales in Arizona do not begin until January 2022, but when they do, there will be a new cookie to try.

Called Adventurefuls, they are described as "an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt," according to a news release.

Not that you asked, but two cookies equal one serving and 120 calories. They will be $5 a box.

It is the second cookie to be added to the Girl Scouts cookie arsenal in the last two years.

In 2020, Lemon-Ups were introduced to replace Savannah Smiles, and are crispy lemon-flavored cookies with lemon icing and inspiration messages on them, such as "I am creative," "I am a leader," and "I am a go-getter."

The rest of the cookie lineup includes Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-so-dos, Trefoils, Girl Scout S'mores, and Toffee-tastic.

Girl Scout sales will run Jan. 17 - Feb. 27, 2022.

There are two main companies that make the cookies for the Girl Scouts, which is why some troops in other parts of the country either have different or similar cookies with different names.

The Arizona councils are supplied by Little Brownie Bakers.