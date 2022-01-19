Ghost Donkey, Palma, Châm Pang Lanes opening in Phoenix's Roosevelt Row arts district

PHOENIX — Right before the pandemic forced some businesses to shut down in March 2020, Punch Bowl Social was finishing construction and preparing to open its entertainment-filled bar in downtown Phoenix.

It was set to have indoor mini-golf, karaoke, and bowling. But, the opening date never came and the project was ultimately scrapped (Punch Bowl filed bankruptcy in December 2020, 14 locations remain open in a handful of states).

Almost two years later, three themed bars are anticipated to open soon inside that same building, near Second and Roosevelt streets.

Flagship Restaurant Group, a growing restaurant group based in Nebraska, and New York-based AvroKO Hospitality Group, which launched their award-winning bar concept, Ghost Donkey in New York City in 2016 (now closed), have partnered to open Ghost Donkey in Phoenix, as well as Palma and Châm Pang Lanes under the same roof.

Here is what we know about each.

GHOST DONKEY

On its website, Ghost Donkey is described as "a lively and vibrant mezcal and tequila bar that embodies the heart and soul of Mexican Hospitality."

The menu showcases 65 mezcal spirits and 25 tequila spirits, as well as traditional and signature cocktails. They also have a small menu of nachos, chips and cheese, tacos, and churros for dessert.

PALMA

Pamla is described as an "urban botanical sanctuary" with a "nursery of palm trees," where people will be able to enjoy cocktails, music, and Asian-inspired food.

Concept renderings show a large indoor-outdoor bar and restaurant with a central bar, water fountain, and plenty of seating and greenery.

CHÂM PANG LANES

Bubbles, bowling, and fried chicken are said to be on tap at Châm Pang Lanes, the third concept to open in downtown Phoenix.

"Guests can escape the chaos of the world to a dreamy utopian escape," is how Flagship Restaurant Group describes Châm Pang Lanes.

Renderings that were shared with ABC15 show there will be a circular bar, pool tables, and a few lanes for duck pin bowling, which is similar to traditional 10-pin bowling, but uses shorter and wider pins.

OPENING PLAN + OPEN POSITIONS

All three concepts were tentatively set to open in early February, though exact opening dates have not been announced.

Websites for all three concepts have been published, and all are currently hiring for a variety of positions, such as servers, bartenders, executive chefs, hosts, line cooks, and door attendants.

To keep up with current updates: www.palmaphx.com, www.champanglanes.com, www.ghostdonkeyphx.com.

NEW DOWNTOWN

Once all three open, they'll join a number of new businesses that have opened recently downtown, including BARCOA, Rough Rider, Pedal Haus, Kahvi Coffee, Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, Trapper's Sushi, Wren & Wolf, and Bad Ass Coffee.