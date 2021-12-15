Genuine Concepts to open flagship restaurant, The Genuine, in the former The Vig uptown spot

PHOENIX — The Vig's uptown Phoenix restaurant will close on Sunday, Dec. 19 so construction and renovations can begin on a new restaurant set to debut in its place early next year.

Genuine Concepts, the hospitality group behind a number of bars and restaurants in the Valley, including The Vig, Campo Italian Bistro & Bar, The Womack, and The Little Woody, teased in an email to its subscribers on Monday night that The Vig would open another restaurant in the area. Specific details would be announced at a later date, the email said.

As for the new restaurant, Genuine Concepts plans to open "The Genuine," intended to be the brand's flagship, namesake restaurant, in The Vig's building near 16th Street and Bethany Home Road.

Some late restaurant news: The Vig’s Uptown location will close Dec. 19 so renovations can begin to turn the space into “The Genuine,” a new wood-fired restaurant concept opening Feb. 2022. With that, a new Vig location is teased for Central Phoenix. Details are TBA later. pic.twitter.com/dSdUFFJDo7 — Josh Frigerio, ABC15 (@JoshFrigerio) December 14, 2021

The "modern tavern" will focus on wood-fired dishes like pizza, chicken, steak, and seafood, as well as a variety of meat and cheese boards. It will also showcase a number of local breweries, wineries, and spirits, according to a news release.

Jim Riley, who founded Genuine Concepts with Tucker Woodbury, described The Genuine in a statement as "an elevated dining experience where Jeremy [Pacheco] and his team can really show their chops by creating amazing wood-fired dishes."

The restaurant will also act as a "test kitchen" for the group's other restaurants. It is anticipated to open in February 2022.