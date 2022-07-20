PHOENIX — Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of fun activities, exhibits and events taking place around the Valley from July 22nd to the 24th.

"FRIDA KAHLO, THE LIFE OF AN ICON"

The immersive biography of the Frida Kahlo is now open in the Valley; the exhibit takes around 90 minutes to get through. Here’s what you can do at the exhibit: step into any of the seven "transformational" spaces in the venue, immerse yourself in the displays that have 360º projections and learn through visual reality.



COST: prices starting from $32.29-$39.94

LOCATION: Walter Where?House [702 N 21st Ave]

HOURS: Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday [10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.]. Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

DIAMONDBACKS: KIDS FREE WEEKEND

According to the franchise, fans may receive up to two free kids tickets with the purchase of one adult ticket. Kids Free Weekend will take place for the series vs. the Washington Nationals.



WHEN: JULY 22-24, 2022

COST: FREE for kids (15 years old & younger)

LOCATION: Chase Field [401 E. Jefferson]

Missing #Dbacks baseball? This might help.



When the team returns home, kids get in free for the weekend: https://t.co/GYT3Ta8OCy pic.twitter.com/kjmUN611Jr — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 12, 2017

THE CURIOSITY CUBE

Check-out this interactive mobile science lab by MilliporeSigma that helps spark kids' interest in the STEM field.



WHEN: Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Paradise Valley Park [17642 N 40th St.]

COST: FREE

FOAM ZONE

Let the kids cool off at this Foam Zone that runs every 15 minutes beginning at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix.



LOCATION: Children’s Museum of Phoenix [215 N. 7th Street]

COST: According to the museum, Foam Play is FREE with paid Museum admission of $16 per person for guests 1 year and older.

PHOENIX RISING VS. SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC



WHEN: Saturday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Phoenix Rising Stadium at Wild Horse Pass [19593 S. 48th St.]

COST VARIES

GREENWOOD BREWING “2 YEAR ANNIVERSARY”

The women-owned and operated brewery is celebrating its second year in business. To celebrate, the Phoenix brewer will have tours lead by Megan Greenwood, founder of Greenwood Brewing.



WHEN: Saturday, July 23, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

COST: $10 per person; a ticket will get you a 30-minute tour and a sticker.

LOCATION: Greenwood Brewing [922 North 5th Street]

FOUR PEAKS 8TH STREET BREWERY TOUR

The tour takes place in the original Four Peaks location that is over 100 years old and holds a lot of history. All guests must be at least 21 years old and flat, closed-toe shoes are required.



COST: $12

WHEN: Saturday, July 23.

LOCATION: 1340 East 8th Street in Tempe.

THE WURST FESTIVAL EVER

Activities at the festival will include: a hotdog topping contest, corndog eating contest, food trucks, dogs for adoption, live music all night and more.



WHEN: Saturday, July 23, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

LOCATION: Short Leash Hotdogs [4221 N. 7th Ave]

COST: FREE to the public, food and other items on sale prices vary.

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

The Free Summer Concert Series at the Chandler Center for the Arts. This Friday, Gabriel Bey & Friends will be taking the main stage.



WHEN: Friday, Jul 22, at 7:30 p.m.

COST: FREE

LOCATION: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 North Arizona Avenue]

DESERT RIDER, A SPECIAL-ENGAGEMENT EXHIBITION



WHEN: The exhibit is available until 9/18/2022

WHERE: Steele Gallery at the Phoenix Art Museum [1625 North Central Avenue]

MISS ARAB USA PAGEANT

