Game on: FatCats plans to open in April in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — FatCats will open its multi-entertainment venue in Queen Creek at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 16.

The 61,000-square-foot venue, located near Riggs and Ellsworth roads, is home to eight movie auditoriums, 20 bowling lanes, arcade games, glow-in-the-dark miniature golf, and virtual reality experiences.

At night, the bowling lanes become "Thunder Alley," a high-energy bowling experience with a DJ and host. The arcade has more than 50 games.

There is also a restaurant and bar that serves pizzas, burgers, sliders, salads, and sandwiches.

It marks FatCats' third location in the Valley. Two others are located in Gilbert and Mesa.

Visit https://www.fatcatsfun.com/grand-opening-qc for more information.

IF YOU GO:

FatCats - Queen Creek

20660 E. Riggs Road, Queen Creek AZ 85142

www.fatcatsfun.com/grand-opening-qc