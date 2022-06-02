Game day in Glendale: Mexico vs Uruguay at State Farm Stadium

GLENDALE, AZ — It’s gameday! Mexico will face off against Uruguay at State Farm Stadium tonight in Glendale!

What a first day in the desert. 🌵💚



We love you, Incondicionales! 🫶🏼#MEXTOUR | #SomosLocales pic.twitter.com/5NsKrq1WNH — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) June 2, 2022

Here are five things you need to know ahead of Thursday’s game.

TICKETS

Tickets are still available. Fans can purchase them at the Box Office [10 a.m.- 6 p.m.] or online.

TRAFFIC ALERT

Heads up West Valley! Drivers should expect busier than normal traffic this evening in Glendale.

“Heavier traffic can be expected on westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix as well as Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in Glendale,” ADOT announced.

Drivers can expect ramp closures along Loop 101 near the stadium before and after the game.

PARKING

If you’re planning on driving and parking at the stadium, make sure to bring your credit or debit card - cash will not be accepted.

General event parking is $25 and VIP parking is $50. Click here to purchase a parking spot prior to heading out to the game.

GAMEDAY TIMES TO KNOW

Carparks Open at 1:30 p.m.

Futbol Fiesta Opens at 2 p.m.

Opens at 2 p.m. Doors Open at 5 p.m.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

Keep this in mind: “Pre-game tailgating is allowed in Sportsman’s Park carparks and tailgating activities are only allowed beginning from when carparks open - at 1:30 p.m.,” per State Farm Stadium’s website.

CLEAR BAG POLICY