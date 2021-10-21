FUN! 23 things to do this weekend around the Valley | Oct. 22-24, 2021

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here is a look at some of the activities, events, exhibitions, and concerts happening around town.
While health officials have said that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume normal activities, over the summer the CDC recommended that everyone wear masks when at public indoor places in areas of "high" or "substantial" spread of COVID-19, and crowded outdoor events, regardless of their vaccination status.
Some venues around town have also increased their COVID-19 safety policies, including requiring masks, people be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test, or reduced capacities. Make sure to check each venue's website for their latest guidelines.
LiVE! @ Murphy Park (Oct. 21-22)
Where: Murphy Park in Historic Downtown Glendale
Time: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Movies by Moonlight: The Goonies (Oct. 22)
Where: ASU West parking lot, 4701 W. Thunderbird Road
Time: Bingo starts at 6 p.m. movie starts at 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Holland Center's Glass Pumpkin Patch (Oct. 22-24)
Where: 34250 N. 60th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cost: Free; glass pumpkins range from $35-$350
Strange Garden at Desert Botanical Garden (Oct. 22-23)
Where: Desert Botanical Garden
Time: 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Cost: Included with garden admission, $10 for kids, $25 for adults
Dia de Los Muertos Festival at Mesa Arts Center (Oct. 23 & 24)
Where: Mesa Arts Center
Time: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Cost: Free; food, drink, and some activities may have their own fees
Gilbert Oktoberfest (Oct. 23)
Where: Gilbert Regional Park
Time: 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Cost: $12 in advance, $20 at the gate
Arizona Coyotes vs. New York Islanders (Oct. 23)
Where: Gila River Arena
Time: 6 p.m.
Cost: $22+
Phoenix Rising vs. Sacramento Republic FC (Oct. 23)
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium at Wild Horse Pass
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $16+
Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships (Oct. 23)
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Cost: $35-$40; upgrades and VIP tickets also available; parking at WestWorld is $10 (cash only);
Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans (Oct. 24)
Where: State Farm Stadium
Time: 1:25 p.m.
Cost: $52+
Dia de Los Muertos PHX (Oct. 24)
Where: Steele Indian School Park
Time: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Cost: Free; food, drink, and some activities may have their own costs
Melrose Vintage Market (Oct. 24)
Where: 700 W. Campbell Avenue
Time: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Cost: Free; food, drink, and any items bought are additional costs
Note: Masks are required
Pirate's Day at Enchanted Island Amusement Park (Oct. 24)
Where: 1202 W. Encanto Blvd., Phoenix AZ 85007
Time: Noon to 7 p.m.
Cost: $7.50 for pirate's day events or $25 for pirate's day and amusement park rides
PUMPKIN PATCHES, FALL FESTIVALS, AND ONGOING EVENTS
The Art & Science of Arachnids (May 28, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022)
Where: Arizona Science Center
Time: Daily, 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cost: Included with regular science center admission
Note: From Oct. 23-31, the Arizona Science Center will have "Spook Science" with eight days of special demonstrations and activities.
Mighty Monarchs (Sept. 25 - Nov. 14, 2021)
Where: Desert Botanical Garden
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cost: Included with regular garden admission, $10-$25; advanced reservations are required
Note: Masks are not required on the trails, but are required inside garden buildings, including the Might Monarch exhibit
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (Sept. 27 - Nov. 28)
Where: 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251
Time: Open Tuesday - Sunday, tickets are sold for a specific day and time
Cost: $40-$50, plus fees
Sunflower Field at Rocker 7 Farm Patch (Oct. 14-17, 21-24, 28-31, Nov. 4-7)
Where: Rocker 7 Farm Patch
Time: Varies by day, but generally 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to check calendar.
Cost: $6 per person; $25 for family pass (up to 5 people); other passes available
Free public tours of renovated Mesa temple (Oct. 16 - Nov. 20)
Where:
Time: Monday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. (no tours on Sundays)
Cost: Free; online reservations are required
Disney's Mary Poppins (Oct. 7 - Nov. 20, 2021)
Where: Hale Centre Theatre
Time: Showtimes vary by date
Cost: $32+
Mother Nature’s Farm (Sept. 25 - Oct. 31, 2021)
Where: 1663 E. Baseline Road Gilbert, AZ 85233
Time: Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Cost: $10
MacDonald’s Ranch Pumpkin Patch (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)
Where: 26540 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (closed Tuesdays)
Cost: $10-$12; pumpkins, some other activities are additional costs
Tolmachoff Farms Pumpkin Days (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)
Where: 5726 N. 75th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85303
Time: Wednesday & Thursday, noon to 8 p.m., Friday, noon – 11:00 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (closed Monday and Tuesday)
Cost: $15, there is a $2 coupon online; some activities, food are separate costs
Vertuccio Farms Fall Festival (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)
Where: 4011 S. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85212
Time: Monday - Thursday, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.
Cost: $12; food, drinks, and some activities have separate costs
Schnepf Farms’ Pumpkin & Chili Party (Oct. 1-31, 2021)
Where: 24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Time: Thursday, noon to 9 p.m., Friday, noon to 10 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday)
Cost: $24, food, drink, and some activities have separate costs