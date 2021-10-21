FUN! 23 things to do this weekend around the Valley | Oct. 22-24, 2021

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here is a look at some of the activities, events, exhibitions, and concerts happening around town.

While health officials have said that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume normal activities, over the summer the CDC recommended that everyone wear masks when at public indoor places in areas of "high" or "substantial" spread of COVID-19, and crowded outdoor events, regardless of their vaccination status.

Some venues around town have also increased their COVID-19 safety policies, including requiring masks, people be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test, or reduced capacities. Make sure to check each venue's website for their latest guidelines.

LiVE! @ Murphy Park (Oct. 21-22)

Where: Murphy Park in Historic Downtown Glendale

Time: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Movies by Moonlight: The Goonies (Oct. 22)

Where: ASU West parking lot, 4701 W. Thunderbird Road

Time: Bingo starts at 6 p.m. movie starts at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Holland Center's Glass Pumpkin Patch (Oct. 22-24)

Where: 34250 N. 60th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85266

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: Free; glass pumpkins range from $35-$350

Strange Garden at Desert Botanical Garden (Oct. 22-23)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: Included with garden admission, $10 for kids, $25 for adults

Dia de Los Muertos Festival at Mesa Arts Center (Oct. 23 & 24)

Where: Mesa Arts Center

Time: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: Free; food, drink, and some activities may have their own fees

Gilbert Oktoberfest (Oct. 23)

Where: Gilbert Regional Park

Time: 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: $12 in advance, $20 at the gate

Arizona Coyotes vs. New York Islanders (Oct. 23)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 6 p.m.

Cost: $22+

Phoenix Rising vs. Sacramento Republic FC (Oct. 23)

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium at Wild Horse Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $16+

Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships (Oct. 23)

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Cost: $35-$40; upgrades and VIP tickets also available; parking at WestWorld is $10 (cash only);

Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans (Oct. 24)

Where: State Farm Stadium

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Cost: $52+

Dia de Los Muertos PHX (Oct. 24)

Where: Steele Indian School Park

Time: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Cost: Free; food, drink, and some activities may have their own costs

Melrose Vintage Market (Oct. 24)

Where: 700 W. Campbell Avenue

Time: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cost: Free; food, drink, and any items bought are additional costs

Note: Masks are required

Pirate's Day at Enchanted Island Amusement Park (Oct. 24)

Where: 1202 W. Encanto Blvd., Phoenix AZ 85007

Time: Noon to 7 p.m.

Cost: $7.50 for pirate's day events or $25 for pirate's day and amusement park rides

PUMPKIN PATCHES, FALL FESTIVALS, AND ONGOING EVENTS

The Art & Science of Arachnids (May 28, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022)

Where: Arizona Science Center

Time: Daily, 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular science center admission

Note: From Oct. 23-31, the Arizona Science Center will have "Spook Science" with eight days of special demonstrations and activities.

Mighty Monarchs (Sept. 25 - Nov. 14, 2021)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular garden admission, $10-$25; advanced reservations are required

Note: Masks are not required on the trails, but are required inside garden buildings, including the Might Monarch exhibit

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (Sept. 27 - Nov. 28)

Where: 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251

Time: Open Tuesday - Sunday, tickets are sold for a specific day and time

Cost: $40-$50, plus fees

Sunflower Field at Rocker 7 Farm Patch (Oct. 14-17, 21-24, 28-31, Nov. 4-7)

Where: Rocker 7 Farm Patch

Time: Varies by day, but generally 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to check calendar.

Cost: $6 per person; $25 for family pass (up to 5 people); other passes available

Free public tours of renovated Mesa temple (Oct. 16 - Nov. 20)

Where:

Time: Monday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. (no tours on Sundays)

Cost: Free; online reservations are required

Disney's Mary Poppins (Oct. 7 - Nov. 20, 2021)

Where: Hale Centre Theatre

Time: Showtimes vary by date

Cost: $32+

Mother Nature’s Farm (Sept. 25 - Oct. 31, 2021)

Where: 1663 E. Baseline Road Gilbert, AZ 85233

Time: Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: $10

MacDonald’s Ranch Pumpkin Patch (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)

Where: 26540 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (closed Tuesdays)

Cost: $10-$12; pumpkins, some other activities are additional costs

Tolmachoff Farms Pumpkin Days (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)

Where: 5726 N. 75th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85303

Time: Wednesday & Thursday, noon to 8 p.m., Friday, noon – 11:00 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (closed Monday and Tuesday)

Cost: $15, there is a $2 coupon online; some activities, food are separate costs

Vertuccio Farms Fall Festival (Oct. 1 - 31, 2021)

Where: 4011 S. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85212

Time: Monday - Thursday, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.

Cost: $12; food, drinks, and some activities have separate costs

Schnepf Farms’ Pumpkin & Chili Party (Oct. 1-31, 2021)

Where: 24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Time: Thursday, noon to 9 p.m., Friday, noon to 10 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday)

Cost: $24, food, drink, and some activities have separate costs