Fun! 16 things to do this weekend around the Valley | Sept 17 - 19, 2021

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here is a look at some of the activities, events, shows, and exhibitions happening around town.

Related: 18 fall festivals still happening around the Valley

While health officials have said that fully vaccinated people could begin to resume normal activities, in July, the CDC recommended that everyone wear masks when at public indoor places in areas of "high" or "substantial" spread of COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status.

Arizona Restaurant Week (Sept. 17 - 26, 2021)

Where: 150 participating restaurants, primarily in the Valley

Time: Normal restaurant hours

Cost: Each restaurant has a three-course menu for either $33, $44, or $55 (new this year). Some are for two people, some include a drink, and others include an appetizer, entree, and dessert.

Pumpkin Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess (Sept. 16 - Oct. 31, 2021)

Where: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Time: Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday - Sunday, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Cost: Complimentary for guests staying at the resort; for non-guests, parking/admission is $75 per vehicle for self-parking (includes four wristbands) or $108 for valet (included six wristbands); additional wristbands are $18. Some rides and activities have additional fees.

Pitbull: I Feel Good Tour (Sept. 17, 2021)

Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Time: 8 p.m.

Cost: $30+

Garlic Week at Queen Creek Olive Mill (Sept. 17 - 26, 2021)

Where: Queen Creek Olive Mill

Time: Monday - Thursday, Sunday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Friday & Saturday, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: Free; tours are $7 per person, food, drinks, snacks, olive oil available for purchase

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape To Margaritaville (Sept. 17-19, 22)

Where: Madison Center for the Arts

Time: Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m. & 7 p.m., Sunday, 1 p.m. Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m. (Doors open hour before)

Cost: $80+

About: Masks required

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market (Sept. 17 - 19, 2021)

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale,

Time: Friday, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cost: Friday - $40, Saturday, $8 - $25, Sunday, $8; WestWorld may charge parking fee

Inaugural Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week (Sept. 12-18, 2021)

Where: 22 restaurants around town will have specials throughout the week

Time: All week long, varies by each restaurant's hours

Cost: $15+, each restaurant has its own menu and format. Check website for details.

Phoenix Rising FC vs. Orange County SC (Sept. 18, 2021)

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium at Wild Horse Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $20.63+

Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 19, 2021)

Where: State Farm Stadium

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Cost: $64+, varies by seat and section

Opening weekend: Chicago The Musical (Sept. 19 - Oct. 30)

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria AZ 85382

Time: 5:30 p.m. most nights, some matinee shows available.

Cost: Varies by show

Modest Mouse (Sept. 19)

Where: Arizona Federal Theatre

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $40+

ONGOING

Black Theatre Troupe's Sistas the Musical (Sept. 10 - 26, 2021)

Where: Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington Street, Phoenix AZ 85034

Time: Most evenings start at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees also available

Cost: $44

New Arizona Highways exhibition at Phoenix Zoo: Art on the Wild Side (Sept. 10, 2021 - Jan. 31, 2022)

Where: Phoenix Zoo's Savanna Gallery

Time: Open during zoo hours, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: Included with zoo admission, $20 - $30About: See more than 50 large photographs taken around Arizona from nine of Arizona Highways' photographers.

Paqua Park obstacle course at Scorpion Bay

Where: Scorpion Bay Marina at Lake Pleasant

Time: Friday - Sunday, various 45-minute sessions available

Cost: $25 per person, plus $7 per vehicle to enter Lake Pleasant Regional Park

Special exhibitions: Build it!, The Art and Science of Arachnids, and Pop! The Science of Bubbles

Where: Arizona Science Center

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: $15 or $20, $5 for Build it! exhibition

About: Kids can build a cardboard fort and play with LEGO blocks to learn about innovation, design, and construction at "Build It!"; see more than 100 arachnids and weave their own spider web, and learn about and make their own bubbles.

Special exhibition: Robo Art

Where: I.d.e.a. Museum, 150 W. Pepper Place, Mesa AZ 85203

Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., Sunday

Cost: $9

About: See more than 60 robot-inspired artworks from 30 artists. There are also hands-on activities where kids can make a robot and learn about coding.

