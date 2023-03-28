Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Frontier adds nonstop flights from Phoenix to Tampa, Houston

Frontier Airlines
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Frontier Airlines jets sit at gates at Denver International Airport on Sept. 22, 2019, in Denver.
Frontier Airlines
Posted at 8:10 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 11:10:27-04

Frontier Airlines is making it easier to get away more often — and at a lower price!

The airline is launching new seasonal nonstop service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Tampa International Airport (TPA).

The new flights are set to start on May 11, 2023, for Tampa and June 18, 2023, for Houston Bush. The service to Tampa will be daily, while Houston Bush flights will be offered three times a week.

Introductory fare begins at $49, but limitations apply.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!