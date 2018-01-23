From Kendrick Lamar to Justin Timberlake: 12 Phoenix concert announcements you may have missed

PHOENIX - We get it, life can get busy.

You don't always have time to read every story, tweet or Facebook post that we put out. Over the last few weeks, at least a dozen artists have announced national tours with stops here in Phoenix.

Just in case you missed a few-- or all of them -- here is a quick roundup of who's coming to town and when you can buy tickets.

2018 Country MegaTicket at Ak-Chin Pavilion

LiveNation's Country MegaTicket gets concertgoers into four country concerts -- the same seat at every concert -- before individual tickets go on sale. The MegaTicket starts at $105. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26 and close at 10 p.m. on Feb. 26. More information.

Aug. 23 - Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker with Russell Dickerson

Sept. 13 - Rascal Flatts and Dan + Shay

Sept. 29 - Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne with LANCO

Oct. 4 - Keith Urban and Kelsea Ballerini

2018 Coors Light Birds Nest

Flo Rida, Florida Georgia Line, OneRepublic, Zedd and Nelly are set to headline the Coors Light Birds Night, a four-night concert across from the Waste Management Phoenix Open. While some of the headliners we've known about for weeks, Nelly and a few openers were recently added. One note: Florida Georgia Line's concert is sold out. More information.

Jan. 31 - Flo Rida, Redfoo, Party Rock Crew, Kelley James

Feb. 1 - Florida Georgia Line and Chris Lane (sold out)

Feb. 2 - OneRepublic, Cash Cash and Natty Rico

Feb. 3 - Zedd, Nelly, D.J. Vice

Journey and Def Leppard

With hits like "Don't Stop Believing," "Faithfully," "Rock of Ages" and "Pour Some Sugar on Me," Journey and Def Leppard will hit the road over the summer to co-headline a 58-city tour.

The tour is scheduled to stop at Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Arena on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Tickets go on sale to the public, Saturday, Feb. 3. The two bands will take turns closing out concerts, according to a press release. More information.

The Eagles: An Evening With The Eagles

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey are scheduled to close-out their "An Evening with the Eagles" tour in the Valley of the Sun. The group added four stops to their tour in December, including a stop at Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 8.

Tickets went on sale Jan. 12. More information.

Foo Fighters: Concrete and Gold Tour

With 16 sold-out shows so far, the Foo Fighters expanded their "Concrete and Gold" tour to seven more cities, including Phoenix. They are scheduled to stop at Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 8, 2018.

Tickets go on sale to the public, Jan. 26 at 9 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com. More information.

Top Dawg Entertainment: The Championship Tour

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to headline TDE's The Championship Tour. The 29-city tour is scheduled to stop at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix on May 14. Tickets will go on sale, Jan. 26, at noon.

They will be joined by ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker. More information.

Justin Timberlake: The Man of the Woods Tour

The former NSYNC singer turned solo pop star is set to go on a 27-city tour this spring and summer. Timberlake's "Man of the Woods" tour, named after his upcoming album due out Feb. 2, is scheduled to visit Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Arena on May 2.

Tickets went on sale to the public, Jan. 22. More information. Ahead of his tour, Timberlake is also slated to headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LII.

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is hitting the road again this year on a 22-day tour. Rod Stewart is scheduled to stop at Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix on Aug. 24. He will be joined by Cyndi Lauper who toured with him in 2017, according to a news release.

Tickets went on sale to the public, Jan. 16. More information.

Sugarland: Still the Same 2018 Tour

The duo is back! Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, known collectively as Sugarland, will embark on a 48-city tour this summer. They will be joined by Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen during the first half of the tour and Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell for the second half.

The tour is scheduled to stop at Gila River Arena on May 31. Tickets went on sale, Jan. 12. More information.