Free Pepsi-roni pizza coming to Tempe Friday

TEMPE, AZ — Pepsi is bringing a new twist to pepperoni pizza to the Valley Friday.

To celebrate National Pizza Party Day, Pepsi is bringing the new "Pepsi-Roni Pizza" to Venezia's NY Style Pizzaria in Tempe.

Anyone can get a free slice Friday, June 17th between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

With the help of The Culinary Institute of America, the "Pepsi-Roni Pizza" features pepperoni that is cooked with the familiar tastes of Pepsi cola.

IF YOU GO

When: Friday, June 17th, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Venezia's NY Style Pizzaria 1445 W. 12th Place #103, Tempe, AZ 85281