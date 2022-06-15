Watch
Free Pepsi-roni pizza coming to Phoenix Friday

Posted at 2:18 PM, Jun 15, 2022
PHOENIX — Pepsi is bringing a new twist to pepperoni pizza to the Valley Friday.

To celebrate National Pizza Party Day, Pepsi is bringing the new "Pepsi-Roni Pizza" to Venezia's NY Style Pizzeria in Phoenix.

Anyone can get a free slice Friday, June 17th between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

With the help of The Culinary Institute of America, the "Pepsi-Roni Pizza" features pepperoni that is cooked with the familiar tastes of Pepsi cola.

IF YOU GO
When: Friday, June 17th, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Venezia's NY Style Pizzeria, 15620 N Tatum Blvd #100, Phoenix AZ 85032

