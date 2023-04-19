Free fishing event, Suns Road Game Rally, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market and more

PHOENIX — From free family activities to concerts and new exhibits in the Valley this weekend - here’s what major events to check out!

‘HOOK A KID ON FISHING'



Date: Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Bonsall Park [5840 W. Bethany Home Road] in Glendale

FAMILY DAY & APPRENTICE OPEN HOUSE AT ARIZONA OPERA



Date: Saturday, April 22 - Family Day is from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. and the performance of Beauty and the Beast performance is set for 12:30 p.m.

performance is set for 12:30 p.m. Cost: Free

Location: Roma & Raymond Wittcoff Black Box Theater at the Arizona Opera Center [1636 N. Central Ave] in Phoenix

JUNK IN THE TRUNK VINTAGE MARKET

Shop from over 160 small businesses from across the country, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market returns to the Valley later this month.



Date: April 21- 23

Cost: Ticket prices vary on the day. Pre-purchased online tickets can start at $8, and gate tickets can start at $10. Click here for the full ticket sales breakdown.

tickets can start at $10. Click here for the full ticket sales breakdown. Location: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Rd]

EARTH AND SPACE EXPEDITION CENTER



Date: the grand opening will take place on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: Special day of admission will be $5 for adults, $4 for minors ages 6-17, kids under 5 get in free as well as Paradise Valley students with their student ID.

Location: 17385 N 44th Street in Phoenix

8TH ANNUAL PINEWOOD CLASSIC/ PINEWOOD CLASSIC JR.



Date: Saturday, April 22 [kid races start at 12 p.m. /adult races start at 5 p.m.]

Cost: Competitor slots are sold out, but it's free to watch the races!

Location: Short Leash Hotdogs & Rollover Doughnuts [4221 N. 7th Ave]

ROAD GAME RALLY VS. L.A. CLIPPERS



Date: Saturday, April 22, at 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $10

Location: Footprint Center [201 E. Jefferson Street]

ARIZONA D-BACKS VS. SAN DIEGO PADRES



Friday, April 21, at 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, April 22, at 5:10 p.m.

Sunday, April 23, at 1:10 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $19

Location: Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

MARIACHI VARGAS DE TECALITLÁN - MEXICANO DESDE LA RAÍZ WORLD TOUR



Date: Friday, April 21, at 8 p.m.

Date: Friday, April 21, at 8 p.m. Cost: Tickets start at $39.50

Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix

THE MEGA-MONSTERS TOUR

