Free fishing event, Suns Road Game Rally, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market and more

PHOENIX — From free family activities to concerts and new exhibits in the Valley this weekend - here’s what major events to check out!
- Date: Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Location: Bonsall Park [5840 W. Bethany Home Road] in Glendale
FAMILY DAY & APPRENTICE OPEN HOUSE AT ARIZONA OPERA
- Date: Saturday, April 22 - Family Day is from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. and the performance of Beauty and the Beast performance is set for 12:30 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Location: Roma & Raymond Wittcoff Black Box Theater at the Arizona Opera Center [1636 N. Central Ave] in Phoenix
JUNK IN THE TRUNK VINTAGE MARKET
Shop from over 160 small businesses from across the country, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market returns to the Valley later this month.
- Date: April 21- 23
- Cost: Ticket prices vary on the day. Pre-purchased online tickets can start at $8, and gate tickets can start at $10. Click here for the full ticket sales breakdown.
- Location: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Rd]
EARTH AND SPACE EXPEDITION CENTER
- Date: the grand opening will take place on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cost: Special day of admission will be $5 for adults, $4 for minors ages 6-17, kids under 5 get in free as well as Paradise Valley students with their student ID.
- Location: 17385 N 44th Street in Phoenix
8TH ANNUAL PINEWOOD CLASSIC/ PINEWOOD CLASSIC JR.
- Date: Saturday, April 22 [kid races start at 12 p.m. /adult races start at 5 p.m.]
- Cost: Competitor slots are sold out, but it's free to watch the races!
- Location: Short Leash Hotdogs & Rollover Doughnuts [4221 N. 7th Ave]
ROAD GAME RALLY VS. L.A. CLIPPERS
- Date: Saturday, April 22, at 12:30 p.m.
- Cost: $10
- Location: Footprint Center [201 E. Jefferson Street]
ARIZONA D-BACKS VS. SAN DIEGO PADRES
- Friday, April 21, at 6:40 p.m.
- Saturday, April 22, at 5:10 p.m.
- Sunday, April 23, at 1:10 p.m.
- Cost: Tickets start at $19
- Location: Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix
MARIACHI VARGAS DE TECALITLÁN - MEXICANO DESDE LA RAÍZ WORLD TOUR
- Date: Friday, April 21, at 8 p.m.
- Cost: Tickets start at $39.50
- Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix
- Mastodon & Gojira w/ special guest Lorna Shore
- Date: Saturday, 22, at 7 p.m.
- Cost: Tickets start at $39.50
- Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix