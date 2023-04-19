Watch Now
Free fishing event, Suns Road Game Rally, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market and more

Valley events this weekend, April 21-23
Events [April 21-23] : free fishing event, Suns Road Game Rally, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market and more
Posted at 4:11 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 19:11:56-04

PHOENIX — From free family activities to concerts and new exhibits in the Valley this weekend - here’s what major events to check out!

‘HOOK A KID ON FISHING'

  • Date: Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • Location: Bonsall Park [5840 W. Bethany Home Road] in Glendale

FAMILY DAY & APPRENTICE OPEN HOUSE AT ARIZONA OPERA

  • Date: Saturday, April 22 - Family Day is from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. and the performance of Beauty and the Beast performance is set for 12:30 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • Location: Roma & Raymond Wittcoff Black Box Theater at the Arizona Opera Center [1636 N. Central Ave] in Phoenix

JUNK IN THE TRUNK VINTAGE MARKET

Shop from over 160 small businesses from across the country, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market returns to the Valley later this month.

  • Date: April 21- 23
  • Cost: Ticket prices vary on the day. Pre-purchased online tickets can start at $8, and gate tickets can start at $10. Click here for the full ticket sales breakdown.
  • Location: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Rd]

EARTH AND SPACE EXPEDITION CENTER

  • Date: the grand opening will take place on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Cost: Special day of admission will be $5 for adults, $4 for minors ages 6-17, kids under 5 get in free as well as Paradise Valley students with their student ID.
  • Location: 17385 N 44th Street in Phoenix

8TH ANNUAL PINEWOOD CLASSIC/ PINEWOOD CLASSIC JR.

  • Date: Saturday, April 22 [kid races start at 12 p.m. /adult races start at 5 p.m.]
  • Cost: Competitor slots are sold out, but it's free to watch the races!
  • Location: Short Leash Hotdogs & Rollover Doughnuts [4221 N. 7th Ave]

ROAD GAME RALLY VS. L.A. CLIPPERS

  • Date: Saturday, April 22, at 12:30 p.m.
  • Cost: $10
  • Location: Footprint Center [201 E. Jefferson Street]

ARIZONA D-BACKS VS. SAN DIEGO PADRES

  • Friday, April 21, at 6:40 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 22, at 5:10 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 23, at 1:10 p.m.
  • Cost: Tickets start at $19
  • Location: Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

MARIACHI VARGAS DE TECALITLÁN - MEXICANO DESDE LA RAÍZ WORLD TOUR

  •  Date: Friday, April 21, at 8 p.m.
  • Cost: Tickets start at $39.50
  • Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix

THE MEGA-MONSTERS TOUR

  • Mastodon & Gojira w/ special guest Lorna Shore
  • Date: Saturday, 22, at 7 p.m.
  • Cost: Tickets start at $39.50
  • Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix
