Four Peaks Brewing Co. hosting 'Peaks and Parks' restoration events 11/4 and 11/11

Four Peaks Brewing Company is hosting two events in November as part of its "Peaks and Parks" campaign.

Both events will be held at the Four Peaks Wilderness Area and aim to restore the land after the 2020 Bush Fire. The wildfire burned over 190,000 acres and forced evacuations in the area.

Since then, there have been efforts to restore the area, including November's events hosted by the Four Peaks Brewing Company.

14th Annual Four Peaks Cleanup & Restoration

When: Saturday, November 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

What: "It's a cleanup and restoration extravaganza! We're on a mission to pick up trash, conquer invasive grasses, and restore the land that took a hit from the 2020 Brush Fire," according to a release from the brewing company.

MORE: To register and learn more information about the event regarding the exact location, what to bring and how to register for the free lunch, click here.

4th Annual Save our Saguaros

When: Saturday, November 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

What: "We’d love for the community to come out and help plant saguaros and other awesome desert plants that are the superheroes of soil and erosion control to fight the effects of the 2020 Bush Fire burn scar at Four Peaks," according to a release from the brewing company.

MORE: To register and learn more information about the event regarding the exact location, what to bring and how to register for the free lunch, click here.

According to the brewing company, volunteers have planted over 800 native plants in the area over the past three years. During 2022's cleanup and restoration event, over four tons of trash was removed from the area.

The Four Peaks Wilderness Area is about 45 miles northeast of Phoenix.