Fossil Creek recreation area to remain closed for the rest of the year

STRAWBERRY, AZ — The Coconino National Forest announced that the Fossil Creek recreation area will remain closed for the rest of the year “as the area continues to recover from the impact of the 2021 Backbone Fire".

“We understand that the public is eager to get back to enjoying Fossil Creek’s natural beauty, but public safety is of utmost importance,” said Alex Schlueter, Deputy District Ranger for the Red Rock Ranger District. “These areas, especially waterways like Fossil Creek located beneath a fire scar, remain dangerous long after the flames have subsided,” Schlueter said in a news release.

flickr.com/photos/coconinonationalforest The Homestead recreation site is now spotted with dead vegetation. Taken 7-3-21. Credit: Coconino National Forest.

CLOSED AREAS

The current area closure is set to expire on December 31, 2022, and includes Fossil Creek Road as well as the Child’s Dispersed Camping area.

flickr.com/photos/coconinonationalforest United States Forest Service employees collect eDNA and water quality samples at the Irving power plant. Taken 6-29-21.

STAY UP-TO DATE

Visit Fs.usda.gov or call the Fossil Creek Hotline at 928-226-4611.

RECAP OF BACKBONE FIRE

According to officials, lightning caused the Backbone Fire on June 16, 2021. The fire burned over 40,000 acres west of Pine and Strawberry, Arizona.