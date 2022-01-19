First look: Liberty Market in Gilbert to close in January for renovations and upgrades

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Liberty Market in downtown Gilbert will temporarily close on Jan. 24, 2022, to begin renovations of its kitchen and dining room.

The restaurant, a popular and longtime staple of Gilbert's downtown dining scene, plans to remain closed through February with an initial opening set for sometime shortly after that. An exact opening date will be revealed later.

We're also getting our first look at what those renderings could look like. Renderings with shared by Liberty Market's team with ABC15.

House of Form/Liberty Market

Among the planned renovations, the dining room will be reconfigured for better flow and include a mix of booths, tables, and community tables; the kitchen will be redesigned to increase flow and efficiency; and dedicated spots for picking up takeout orders and those waiting for tables inside.

The patio and outside of the restaurant will also receive some upgrades.

House of Form/Liberty Market

“Since the onset of COVID, we’ve served our customers in a different fashion. We’ve determined a redesign and a new layout will ensure our guests have a better experience from start to finish,” said Joe Johnston, who co-owns Liberty Market with his wife, Cindy, and David and Kiersten Traina, in a statement.

"While we’re doing these functional upgrades, we’re also taking the opportunity to give the entire restaurant a new look and feel that we hope will not only be more inviting visually, but physically," he said.

When it is ready to open, the patio will open first, followed by the indoor dining room, according to the release. A grand re-opening celebration is also being planned.