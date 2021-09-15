Share Facebook

Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel — a new three-acre luxury hotel under construction in Sedona — has announced that it anticipates opening sometime in December 2021.



The adults-only hotel features 40 glass-enclosed rooms that overlook either Sedona’s Red Rocks or landscapes of the Coconino National Forest.



An exact opening date has not been announced yet. Rooms will start at $1,500 a night.



Each room is 576-square-feet, has a King bed, a small kitchen, and self-serve wine dispensers. Most rooms will also have their own rooftop deck with lounge seating, a firepit, and a daybed.



Announced in 2019, the hotel was initially expected to open in 2020, but has undergone some obvious delays.



The hotel also said it will have complimentary sunrise and sunset yoga, stargazing sessions, and poolside movies.



Chef Lisa Dahl, who owns Mariposa and other restaurants in town, has been tapped to lead the resort’s signature restaurant Alchemy, which will be housed in a custom Airstream.



For updates, visit www.ambientesedona.com. Jeff Zaruba

