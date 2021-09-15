Watch
EntertainmentThings To Do

First look: Inside Ambiente, a new luxury hotel in Sedona, Arizona

Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel — a new three-acre luxury hotel under construction in Sedona — has announced that it anticipates opening sometime in December 2021. The adults-only hotel features 40 glass-enclosed rooms that overlook either Sedona’s Red Rocks or landscapes of the Coconino National Forest. The hotel recently released a handful of photos showing one of the completed rooms. View the gallery for more information.

Ambiente Roof Fire Pit_PC-Jeff Zaruba.jpg
Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel — a new three-acre luxury hotel under construction in Sedona — has announced that it anticipates opening sometime in December 2021.

The adults-only hotel features 40 glass-enclosed rooms that overlook either Sedona’s Red Rocks or landscapes of the Coconino National Forest.

An exact opening date has not been announced yet. Rooms will start at $1,500 a night.

Each room is 576-square-feet, has a King bed, a small kitchen, and self-serve wine dispensers. Most rooms will also have their own rooftop deck with lounge seating, a firepit, and a daybed.

Announced in 2019, the hotel was initially expected to open in 2020, but has undergone some obvious delays.

The hotel also said it will have complimentary sunrise and sunset yoga, stargazing sessions, and poolside movies.

Chef Lisa Dahl, who owns Mariposa and other restaurants in town, has been tapped to lead the resort’s signature restaurant Alchemy, which will be housed in a custom Airstream.

For updates, visit www.ambientesedona.com.Photo by: Jeff Zaruba
Ambiente Exterior DJI_0507_PC-Jeff Zaruba.jpg
Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel — a new three-acre luxury hotel under construction in Sedona — has announced that it anticipates opening sometime in December 2021.

The adults-only hotel features 40 glass-enclosed rooms that overlook either

Sedona’s Red Rocks or landscapes of the Coconino National Forest.

An exact opening date has not been announced yet. Rooms will start at $1,500 a night.

Each room is 576-square-feet, has a King bed, a small kitchen, and self-serve wine dispensers. Most rooms will also have their own rooftop deck with lounge seating, a firepit, and a daybed.

Announced in 2019, the hotel was initially expected to open in 2020, but has undergone some obvious delays.

The hotel also said it will have complimentary sunrise and sunset yoga, stargazing sessions, and poolside movies.

Chef Lisa Dahl, who owns Mariposa and other restaurants in town, has been tapped to lead the resort’s signature restaurant Alchemy, which will be housed in a custom Airstream.

For updates, visit www.ambientesedona.com.Photo by: Jeff Zaruba
Ambiente Exterior DJI_0521_PC-Jeff Zaruba.jpg
Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel — a new three-acre luxury hotel under construction in Sedona — has announced that it anticipates opening sometime in December 2021.

The adults-only hotel features 40 glass-enclosed rooms that overlook either Sedona’s Red Rocks or landscapes of the Coconino National Forest.

An exact opening date has not been announced yet. Rooms will start at $1,500 a night.

Each room is 576-square-feet, has a King bed, a small kitchen, and self-serve wine dispensers. Most rooms will also have their own rooftop deck with lounge seating, a firepit, and a daybed.

Announced in 2019, the hotel was initially expected to open in 2020, but has undergone some obvious delays.

The hotel also said it will have complimentary sunrise and sunset yoga, stargazing sessions, and poolside movies.

Chef Lisa Dahl, who owns Mariposa and other restaurants in town, has been tapped to lead the resort’s signature restaurant Alchemy, which will be housed in a custom Airstream.

For updates, visit www.ambientesedona.com.Photo by: Jeff Zaruba
Ambiente Bar_PC-Jeff Zaruba.jpg
Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel — a new three-acre luxury hotel under construction in Sedona — has announced that it anticipates opening sometime in December 2021.

The adults-only hotel features 40 glass-enclosed rooms that overlook either Sedona’s Red Rocks or landscapes of the Coconino National Forest.

An exact opening date has not been announced yet. Rooms will start at $1,500 a night.

Each room is 576-square-feet, has a King bed, a small kitchen, and self-serve wine dispensers. Most rooms will also have their own rooftop deck with lounge seating, a firepit, and a daybed.

Announced in 2019, the hotel was initially expected to open in 2020, but has undergone some obvious delays.

The hotel also said it will have complimentary sunrise and sunset yoga, stargazing sessions, and poolside movies.

Chef Lisa Dahl, who owns Mariposa and other restaurants in town, has been tapped to lead the resort’s signature restaurant Alchemy, which will be housed in a custom Airstream.

For updates, visit www.ambientesedona.com.Photo by: Jeff Zaruba
Ambiente Bedroom_PC-Jeff Zaruba.jpg
Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel — a new three-acre luxury hotel under construction in Sedona — has announced that it anticipates opening sometime in December 2021.

The adults-only hotel features 40 glass-enclosed rooms that overlook either Sedona’s Red Rocks or landscapes of the Coconino National Forest.

An exact opening date has not been announced yet. Rooms will start at $1,500 a night.

Each room is 576-square-feet, has a King bed, a small kitchen, and self-serve wine dispensers. Most rooms will also have their own rooftop deck with lounge seating, a firepit, and a daybed.

Announced in 2019, the hotel was initially expected to open in 2020, but has undergone some obvious delays.

The hotel also said it will have complimentary sunrise and sunset yoga, stargazing sessions, and poolside movies.

Chef Lisa Dahl, who owns Mariposa and other restaurants in town, has been tapped to lead the resort’s signature restaurant Alchemy, which will be housed in a custom Airstream.

For updates, visit www.ambientesedona.com.Photo by: Jeff Zaruba
FINAL_Ambiente Atrium Interior at Dusk.jpg
Photo by: Ambiente/Artist renderings
FINAL_Ambiente Day 1.jpg
Photo by: Ambiente/Artist renderings
FINAL_Ambiente Atrium NEW Interior.jpg
Photo by: Ambiente/Artist renderings
Alchemy at Ambiente_Airstream Restaurant.jpg
Photo by: Ambiente/Artist renderings
FINAL_Ambiente, a Landscape Hotel in Sedona, Ariz..jpg
Photo by: Ambiente/Artist renderings
FINAL_Ambiente Night Exterior 1.jpg
Photo by: Ambiente/Artist renderings
FINAL_Ambiente Poolside Roof Lounge.jpg
Photo by: Ambiente/Artist renderings
FINAL_Ambiente Night Exterior 2.jpg
Photo by: Ambiente/Artist renderings
FINAL_Ambiente Pool and Lounge.jpg
Photo by: Ambiente/Artist renderings

First look: Inside Ambiente, a new luxury hotel in Sedona, Arizona

close-gallery
  • Ambiente Roof Fire Pit_PC-Jeff Zaruba.jpg
  • Ambiente Exterior DJI_0507_PC-Jeff Zaruba.jpg
  • Ambiente Exterior DJI_0521_PC-Jeff Zaruba.jpg
  • Ambiente Bar_PC-Jeff Zaruba.jpg
  • Ambiente Bedroom_PC-Jeff Zaruba.jpg
  • FINAL_Ambiente Atrium Interior at Dusk.jpg
  • FINAL_Ambiente Day 1.jpg
  • FINAL_Ambiente Atrium NEW Interior.jpg
  • Alchemy at Ambiente_Airstream Restaurant.jpg
  • FINAL_Ambiente, a Landscape Hotel in Sedona, Ariz..jpg
  • FINAL_Ambiente Night Exterior 1.jpg
  • FINAL_Ambiente Poolside Roof Lounge.jpg
  • FINAL_Ambiente Night Exterior 2.jpg
  • FINAL_Ambiente Pool and Lounge.jpg

Share

Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel — a new three-acre luxury hotel under construction in Sedona — has announced that it anticipates opening sometime in December 2021.

The adults-only hotel features 40 glass-enclosed rooms that overlook either Sedona’s Red Rocks or landscapes of the Coconino National Forest.

An exact opening date has not been announced yet. Rooms will start at $1,500 a night.

Each room is 576-square-feet, has a King bed, a small kitchen, and self-serve wine dispensers. Most rooms will also have their own rooftop deck with lounge seating, a firepit, and a daybed.

Announced in 2019, the hotel was initially expected to open in 2020, but has undergone some obvious delays.

The hotel also said it will have complimentary sunrise and sunset yoga, stargazing sessions, and poolside movies.

Chef Lisa Dahl, who owns Mariposa and other restaurants in town, has been tapped to lead the resort’s signature restaurant Alchemy, which will be housed in a custom Airstream.

For updates, visit www.ambientesedona.com.Jeff Zaruba
Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel — a new three-acre luxury hotel under construction in Sedona — has announced that it anticipates opening sometime in December 2021.

The adults-only hotel features 40 glass-enclosed rooms that overlook either

Sedona’s Red Rocks or landscapes of the Coconino National Forest.

An exact opening date has not been announced yet. Rooms will start at $1,500 a night.

Each room is 576-square-feet, has a King bed, a small kitchen, and self-serve wine dispensers. Most rooms will also have their own rooftop deck with lounge seating, a firepit, and a daybed.

Announced in 2019, the hotel was initially expected to open in 2020, but has undergone some obvious delays.

The hotel also said it will have complimentary sunrise and sunset yoga, stargazing sessions, and poolside movies.

Chef Lisa Dahl, who owns Mariposa and other restaurants in town, has been tapped to lead the resort’s signature restaurant Alchemy, which will be housed in a custom Airstream.

For updates, visit www.ambientesedona.com.Jeff Zaruba
Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel — a new three-acre luxury hotel under construction in Sedona — has announced that it anticipates opening sometime in December 2021.

The adults-only hotel features 40 glass-enclosed rooms that overlook either Sedona’s Red Rocks or landscapes of the Coconino National Forest.

An exact opening date has not been announced yet. Rooms will start at $1,500 a night.

Each room is 576-square-feet, has a King bed, a small kitchen, and self-serve wine dispensers. Most rooms will also have their own rooftop deck with lounge seating, a firepit, and a daybed.

Announced in 2019, the hotel was initially expected to open in 2020, but has undergone some obvious delays.

The hotel also said it will have complimentary sunrise and sunset yoga, stargazing sessions, and poolside movies.

Chef Lisa Dahl, who owns Mariposa and other restaurants in town, has been tapped to lead the resort’s signature restaurant Alchemy, which will be housed in a custom Airstream.

For updates, visit www.ambientesedona.com.Jeff Zaruba
Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel — a new three-acre luxury hotel under construction in Sedona — has announced that it anticipates opening sometime in December 2021.

The adults-only hotel features 40 glass-enclosed rooms that overlook either Sedona’s Red Rocks or landscapes of the Coconino National Forest.

An exact opening date has not been announced yet. Rooms will start at $1,500 a night.

Each room is 576-square-feet, has a King bed, a small kitchen, and self-serve wine dispensers. Most rooms will also have their own rooftop deck with lounge seating, a firepit, and a daybed.

Announced in 2019, the hotel was initially expected to open in 2020, but has undergone some obvious delays.

The hotel also said it will have complimentary sunrise and sunset yoga, stargazing sessions, and poolside movies.

Chef Lisa Dahl, who owns Mariposa and other restaurants in town, has been tapped to lead the resort’s signature restaurant Alchemy, which will be housed in a custom Airstream.

For updates, visit www.ambientesedona.com.Jeff Zaruba
Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel — a new three-acre luxury hotel under construction in Sedona — has announced that it anticipates opening sometime in December 2021.

The adults-only hotel features 40 glass-enclosed rooms that overlook either Sedona’s Red Rocks or landscapes of the Coconino National Forest.

An exact opening date has not been announced yet. Rooms will start at $1,500 a night.

Each room is 576-square-feet, has a King bed, a small kitchen, and self-serve wine dispensers. Most rooms will also have their own rooftop deck with lounge seating, a firepit, and a daybed.

Announced in 2019, the hotel was initially expected to open in 2020, but has undergone some obvious delays.

The hotel also said it will have complimentary sunrise and sunset yoga, stargazing sessions, and poolside movies.

Chef Lisa Dahl, who owns Mariposa and other restaurants in town, has been tapped to lead the resort’s signature restaurant Alchemy, which will be housed in a custom Airstream.

For updates, visit www.ambientesedona.com.Jeff Zaruba
Ambiente/Artist renderings
Ambiente/Artist renderings
Ambiente/Artist renderings
Ambiente/Artist renderings
Ambiente/Artist renderings
Ambiente/Artist renderings
Ambiente/Artist renderings
Ambiente/Artist renderings
Ambiente/Artist renderings
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next