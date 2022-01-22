Share Facebook

Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork. Gila River Wild Horse Pass

