Watch
EntertainmentThings To Do

First look: Inside $180M renovation of Gila River's Wild Horse Pass Resort and casino

Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.

Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations28.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations12.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations15.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations2.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass Resort
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations4.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass Resort
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations3.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass Resort
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations10.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations1.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass Resort
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations24.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations23.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations25.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations27.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations26.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations22.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations5.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass Resort
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations6.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations7.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations8.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations9.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations11.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations13.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations14.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations18.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations16.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations17.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations19.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations20.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations21.jpg
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Photo by: Gila River Wild Horse Pass

First look: Inside $180M renovation of Gila River's Wild Horse Pass Resort and casino

close-gallery
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations28.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations12.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations15.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations2.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations4.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations3.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations10.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations1.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations24.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations23.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations25.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations27.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations26.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations22.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations5.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations6.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations7.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations8.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations9.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations11.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations13.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations14.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations18.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations16.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations17.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations19.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations20.jpg
  • Gila River Wild Horse Pass renovations21.jpg

Share

Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass Resort
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass Resort
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass Resort
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass Resort
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass Resort
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Gila River's Wild Horse Pass has a new name, a new tower, and new amenities to start 2022, part of its $180 million expansion and renovation. The new tower recently opened and adds 205 guest rooms to the newly-named resort and casino (before it was branded a hotel), Prime Shula's Steak House, a rooftop restaurant that transforms into a cocktail bar at night, called 11ven at Prime, and two pools. The resort's lobby was also renovated with a new chandelier and artwork.Gila River Wild Horse Pass
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next