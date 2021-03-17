First look: Carousel Arcade Bar opens at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale

PHOENIX — There is a new spot at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale to play arcade games and enjoy some fair food, including over-the-top milkshakes, cotton candy, and funnel cakes.

Meet Carousel Arcade Bar.

It is the latest venture from John Tsailakis and Salt Entertainment Group, the hospitality group behind SALT Tacos y Tequila and Whiskey Rose, all three of which are at the Glendale-area entertainment complex (SALT is also opening locations at The Shops at Norterra and SanTan Village).

"With having so many concepts inside Westgate, so many different things going on there, we wanted to pick something that was unique, not just another typical bar and grill. We thought the adult arcade bar, it’s not something we’ve tried before, but we figured it would be a hit, especially on that side of Westgate near the (Arizona) Coyotes, near the (Arizona) Cardinals, and by the nightlife hub, if you will," Tsailakis said.

Carousel Arcade Bar opened Wednesday, March 17, in time for St. Patrick's Day.

The "showpiece" is the center bar, which was shaped and designed after a mini-carousel with the fair-like lights, music, and gold finishes, said Tsailakis. The 5,800-square-foot bar also has a 1,200-square-foot patio.

"We thought it was fun, had that vibe of 'hey, come in, have a good time, play some games, get some good eats' and we just kept building off of that," he said.

He said construction started in March 2020 and that it turned into a longer build-out due to the shut downs and restrictions, which ultimately delayed getting equipment and other materials by months.

Right now, there are 20 different games, including video games, arcade games, pinball machines, air hockey, table tennis, Skee-Ball, basketball, and a crane game. They may add a few more games in the future.

"We really tried to get something for everybody in there," he said.

Playing video games can work up an appetite so Carousel does have food and snacks on the menu.

Tsailakis said they have small plates and finger foods that can be shared, as well as sandwiches, burgers, salmon, loaded tots, mac and cheese. But, it's the dessert menu that may catch your eye; they have a variety of fair-inspired snacks, such as cotton candy, funnel cakes, extravagant milkshakes, a s'mores waffle, and bubble waffles.

They also have some fair-inspired cocktails, some topped with rock candy or cotton candy.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, all of their bars are following the state's health guidelines, including social distancing, enhanced cleaning, and requiring masks.

IF YOU GO:

Carousel Arcade Bar

6751 N Sunset Blvd Glendale, AZ 85305

www.instagram.com/carouselarcadebar